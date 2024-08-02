MagazineBuy Print

Live

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 7: Manu Bhaker starts 1st round, Esha Singh 3rd in 25m pistol qualfication; India archery mixed team to play QF

Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates: Catch the live score and updates from all the events on Day 7, Friday, August 2 at Paris 2024.

Updated : Aug 02, 2024 14:34 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of all the events on Day 7, Friday, August 2 at Paris 2024.

  • August 02, 2024 14:28
    Manu Bhaker 5th after second series

    Manu follows up the brilliant first series with a 98. That puts her in the qualification spots.

    Esha is down to 10th now.

  • August 02, 2024 14:25
    Manu Bhaker gets 97 in first series

    Just three 9s from the double Olympic medallist to begin the Precision round.

  • August 02, 2024 13:32
    India through to QF in mixed team archery

    A comfortable 5-1 win for the Indian team. Dhiraj and Ankita will now face the winner of the R16 match between Spain and China.

  • August 02, 2024 13:28
    Set 3 - India

    India: 10, 9, 10, 9 = 38 points

    Ankita: 10, 10

    Dhiraj: 9, 9

    Indonesia: 9, 9, 10, 9 = 37 points

    India wins the third set and the match. INDIA THROUGH TO QUARTERFINALS!

  • August 02, 2024 13:24
    Set 2 - Tie

    India: 9, 10, 10, 9 = 38 points

    Ankita: 9, 10

    Dhiraj: 10, 9

    Indonesia: 10, 9, 9, 10 = 38 points

    The set is tied. India 3-1 in the lead.

  • August 02, 2024 13:20
    Set 1 - India wins

    India: 9, 10, 9, 9 = 37 points

    Ankita: 9, 9

    Dhiraj: 10, 9

    Indonesia: 9, 10, 8, 9 = 36 points

    India wins the first set and takes aa 2-0 lead

  • August 02, 2024 13:14
    Archery mix team Round of 16

    Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara to compete against Indonesia in the Round of 16 match.

  • August 02, 2024 13:11
    Esha Singh moves to third place after Precision 3rd series

    A perfect score of 100 points for Esha. That catapults her from the 12th place to third. 

  • August 02, 2024 13:06
    Esha Singh - Precision 2nd series

    Esha improves to 96 points in the second series. That is still not enough to move her above that 12th position.

    Manu Bhaker will be shooting in the second relay.

  • August 02, 2024 12:43
    Esha Singh - Precision 1st series

    Esha starts with a score of 95 in the first series, hitting five 10s and five 9s. She is 12th as of now. Two more series left in the precision round.

  • August 02, 2024 12:32
    Women’s 25m pistol qualification - Rules

    There are two stages in women’s 25m pistol. The first is called ‘Precision’ and the second is ‘Rapid Fire’. 

    In precision, there are six series of five shots each which have to be completed in five minutes. Ahead of the start of each stage, the athletes may fire one series of five shots each on command. For both the sighting and the match shots in each of the stages, the athletes will get a minute to load. The red lights come on when the command of “Attention” is given. After a delay of 7±0.1 seconds, the green lights come on when the shots are to be fired. After the end of each series, the shooters are allowed a minute to unload. 

    During each series of the Rapid-Fire Stage, the green lights come on for 3.1 seconds for each shot; the time between the transitioning of lights must be 7±0.1 seconds. Only one shot will be fired during each appearance of the green light, which must go off after 3.1 seconds, but the target must continue to record a valid shot for an additional 0.2 seconds.

  • August 02, 2024 12:27
    The day starts with 25m women’s pistol qualification

    Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh will be the Indians in action.

  • August 02, 2024 12:18
    Medals Tally after Day 6

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6, Live Medal Tally: India wins third medal, Swapnil Kusale bags bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions

    India clinched its third medal of Paris 2024 Olympics as Swapnil Kusale bagged a bronze in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event in Chateauroux on Thursday.

  • August 02, 2024 12:16
    Indians in action - August 2

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 7: Indians in action today — August 2 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    On August 2, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as athletics, badminton, shooting, sailing, rowing, hockey and archery. 

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

