Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 7: Manu Bhaker starts 1st round, Esha Singh 3rd in 25m pistol qualfication; India archery mixed team to play QF

- August 02, 2024 14:28Manu Bhaker 5th after second series
Manu follows up the brilliant first series with a 98. That puts her in the qualification spots.
Esha is down to 10th now.
- August 02, 2024 14:25Manu Bhaker gets 97 in first series
Just three 9s from the double Olympic medallist to begin the Precision round.
- August 02, 2024 13:32India through to QF in mixed team archery
A comfortable 5-1 win for the Indian team. Dhiraj and Ankita will now face the winner of the R16 match between Spain and China.
- August 02, 2024 13:28Set 3 - India
India: 10, 9, 10, 9 = 38 points
Ankita: 10, 10
Dhiraj: 9, 9
Indonesia: 9, 9, 10, 9 = 37 points
India wins the third set and the match. INDIA THROUGH TO QUARTERFINALS!
- August 02, 2024 13:24Set 2 - Tie
India: 9, 10, 10, 9 = 38 points
Ankita: 9, 10
Dhiraj: 10, 9
Indonesia: 10, 9, 9, 10 = 38 points
The set is tied. India 3-1 in the lead.
- August 02, 2024 13:20Set 1 - India wins
India: 9, 10, 9, 9 = 37 points
Ankita: 9, 9
Dhiraj: 10, 9
Indonesia: 9, 10, 8, 9 = 36 points
India wins the first set and takes aa 2-0 lead
- August 02, 2024 13:14Archery mix team Round of 16
Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara to compete against Indonesia in the Round of 16 match.
- August 02, 2024 13:11Esha Singh moves to third place after Precision 3rd series
A perfect score of 100 points for Esha. That catapults her from the 12th place to third.
- August 02, 2024 13:06Esha Singh - Precision 2nd series
Esha improves to 96 points in the second series. That is still not enough to move her above that 12th position.
Manu Bhaker will be shooting in the second relay.
- August 02, 2024 12:43Esha Singh - Precision 1st series
Esha starts with a score of 95 in the first series, hitting five 10s and five 9s. She is 12th as of now. Two more series left in the precision round.
- August 02, 2024 12:32Women’s 25m pistol qualification - Rules
There are two stages in women’s 25m pistol. The first is called ‘Precision’ and the second is ‘Rapid Fire’.
In precision, there are six series of five shots each which have to be completed in five minutes. Ahead of the start of each stage, the athletes may fire one series of five shots each on command. For both the sighting and the match shots in each of the stages, the athletes will get a minute to load. The red lights come on when the command of “Attention” is given. After a delay of 7±0.1 seconds, the green lights come on when the shots are to be fired. After the end of each series, the shooters are allowed a minute to unload.
During each series of the Rapid-Fire Stage, the green lights come on for 3.1 seconds for each shot; the time between the transitioning of lights must be 7±0.1 seconds. Only one shot will be fired during each appearance of the green light, which must go off after 3.1 seconds, but the target must continue to record a valid shot for an additional 0.2 seconds.
- August 02, 2024 12:27The day starts with 25m women’s pistol qualification
Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh will be the Indians in action.
- August 02, 2024 12:16Indians in action - August 2
