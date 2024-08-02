MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Judokas Kotsoiev, Bellandi land golds as Israel opens Games account

Russian-born world champion Kotsoiev beat Georgian Ilia Sulamanidze in the under 100kg final before world number one Bellandi downed Israeli Inbar Lanir, the 2023 world champion, to claim the women’s under 78kg crown.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 11:21 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Paris 2024 Olympics: Gold medalist Azerbaijan’s Zelym Kotsoiev poses after the judo men’s -100 kg event at Champ-de-Mars Arena on Thursday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: Gold medalist Azerbaijan’s Zelym Kotsoiev poses after the judo men’s -100 kg event at Champ-de-Mars Arena on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: Gold medalist Azerbaijan’s Zelym Kotsoiev poses after the judo men’s -100 kg event at Champ-de-Mars Arena on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP

Zelym Kotsoiev of Azerbaijan and Italian Alice Bellandi both won gold in a dramatic judo competition at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, while Israel claimed its first two medals of the Games.

Russian-born world champion Kotsoiev beat Georgian Ilia Sulamanidze in the under 100kg final before world number one Bellandi downed Israeli Inbar Lanir, the 2023 world champion, to claim the women’s under 78kg crown.

Bellandi finished the fight with a bloody mouth but still shared a hug with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who was in the stands wearing a blue “Italia” t-shirt.

Lanir’s silver was Israel’s second medal of the day, and of the Paris Games, after Peter Paltchik earlier won a bronze medal match with a dramatic finale.

READ | IOC saddened by ‘aggression’ against boxers over gender row

Paltchik, one of Israel’s flagbearers at last week’s opening ceremony, was leading world number 14 Daniel Eich of Switzerland 1-0 when he was penalised with a third shido five seconds before the end of the bout.

That should have meant the end of the contest with the bronze medal going to the Swiss, but the decision was overturned on reference to the video refereeing system and Paltchik was awarded the win.

“When it happened I knew it was a mistake, I stayed calm, I respect the referees, they are humans like you and I. Sometimes there are mistakes,” Paltchik said. “It was the longest five seconds I have ever had.”

Paltchik shared a warm embrace with Eich and celebrated his second Olympic medal -- he won a mixed team bronze with Lanir in Tokyo -- with a band of compatriots in the stands.

“Crazy crowd, thank you to all the crowd that came all the way from Israel to cheer for me, to be with me during this,” he said.

“It was history for me and I hope I made their day.”

Muzaffarbek Turoboyev of Uzbekistan also took a bronze medal along with Ma Zhenzhao of China and Portugal’s Patricia Sampaio in the women’s class.

Tokyo champion Aaron Wolf earlier lost his under 100kg crown when he conceded an early waza-ari to Sulamanidze and bowed out in the quarter-finals.

Early eliminations for French judokas Madeleine Malonga and Aurelien Diesse were a disappointment to the 8,000 spectators packed into the Champs-de-Mars Arena. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Judo /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Israel

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Boos are beautiful for US women as it marches on to quarterfinals
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Judokas Kotsoiev, Bellandi land golds as Israel opens Games account
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Katie Ledecky becomes most decorated female swimmer of all time
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Reigning champion U.S. women falls to third straight defeat in 3x3 basketball pool
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Douglass takes 200m breaststroke gold, Smith bows out with silver
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Boos are beautiful for US women as it marches on to quarterfinals
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Judokas Kotsoiev, Bellandi land golds as Israel opens Games account
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Katie Ledecky becomes most decorated female swimmer of all time
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Reigning champion U.S. women falls to third straight defeat in 3x3 basketball pool
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Douglass takes 200m breaststroke gold, Smith bows out with silver
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Boos are beautiful for US women as it marches on to quarterfinals
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Judokas Kotsoiev, Bellandi land golds as Israel opens Games account
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Katie Ledecky becomes most decorated female swimmer of all time
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Reigning champion U.S. women falls to third straight defeat in 3x3 basketball pool
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Douglass takes 200m breaststroke gold, Smith bows out with silver
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment