Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Britain, Argentina and Aussies into men’s last eight; British and Spanish women through

Britain’s men and women, the Argentine and Australian men and Spain’s women all qualified for the last eight in the Olympic hockey on Thursday as the heat and humidity that marked the last two days of competition dissipated for cooler temperatures.

All the men’s quarterfinalists have now been decided, with only two places still up for grabs in the women’s from Pool A.

Britain’s men punched their ticket to the last eight with a 2-1 win over hosts France in Pool A as defender James Albery tapped home the winner as they came from behind for the third game in a row after draws with Netherlands and South Africa.

It second behind Germany after four games with the third-placed Netherlands and Spain in fourth also through.

Australia thrashed New Zealand 5-0 in Pool B to seal their quarterfinal spot as they bounced back from a 6-2 defeat by Belgium. It stands in second place behind the Belgians but ahead of India and Argentina, which also qualified.

The Argentines overcame Ireland 2-1 with goalkeeper Tomas Santiago saving a penalty stroke in the dying seconds of the third quarter to preserve their lead and place in the knockouts.

The Belgians beat India 2-1 in a tight match as a penalty corner goal in the third quarter gave them pole position after both sides had already reached the knockout stage on Tuesday.

India scored first with a cracking shot by forward Abhishek Abhishek from the top of the circle although Belgium defended bravely, with two defenders helped off the field after being struck by the ball as they put their bodies on the line.

The Belgians can clinch top spot with a win or draw against Argentina, while India face Australia to decide second place.

Britain’s women’s team followed the men into the last eight by thrashing the United States 5-2 with 50% shooting efficiency, as four players struck including Tess Howard who scored twice.

The British are fourth in Pool B behind fellow qualifiers Australia, Argentina and Spain, which defeated South Africa 1-0.

Argentina’s women drew 3-3 with Australia whose midfielder Mariah Williams sank a penalty corner shot with a second remaining on the clock to level the score and keep them top.

“We just kept to our game plan and then the last ten seconds just went our way. We practised those moments,” Australia captain Brooke Peris said after the Pool B game.

Japan got their first goal of the tournament in a 1-0 win over France in Pool A with tricky passing leading to a diving swipe by forward Mai Toriyama to beat the keeper. Belgium and the Dutch are the only teams through from that section.