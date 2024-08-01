Badminton Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6 — Aug 1 updates: Lakshya Sen leads 21-12, 11-3 vs Prannoy in All-Indian Pre-Quarterfinals

Key Updates
- August 01, 2024 18:2120-5
Sen fails to convert it to a point in his service by hitting it out.
- August 01, 2024 18:2020-5
A tiresome Prannoy with a wayward return goes out to give match point to Sen.
- August 01, 2024 18:1919-5
Prannoy is in need of a quick breather after almost every long rally. He is not able to match the standard of Sen and is making a lot of unforced errors.
- August 01, 2024 18:1816-4
Ah, not a good sight to see Prannoy struggling the way he is now. Almost a one-sided match now as Sen is getting closer to an easy win now.
- August 01, 2024 18:1614-4
Sen drops a point before ending a long rally to regain his double-digit lead over Prannoy.
- August 01, 2024 18:1513-3
Prannoy certainly looks tired and his shots are getting weaker after each point. This is looking bleak for the World No. 13.
- August 01, 2024 18:1411-3
Prannoy put a wee bit of extra force in his return as it went outside of the backline to give another point to Sen. He led by eight points at the halfway mark of the second game.
- August 01, 2024 18:1310-3
Sen goes for a drive this time and Prannoy could not retaliate his shot.
- August 01, 2024 18:129-3
Ah, brutal from Sen! A perfect down-the-line smash from the boy from Almora to confirm another point.
- August 01, 2024 18:118-3
Although Prannoy is finding it difficult to match Sen’s pace and fitness standard, he somehow is managing to keep himself in the second game with an odd point here and there.
- August 01, 2024 18:108-2
A first long rally of the second game, Sen goes for a down-the-line attacking smash to force an error from Prannoy.
- August 01, 2024 18:096-2
A couple of points are being traded.
- August 01, 2024 18:085-1
Sen had ample time to find vacant space to land his smash.
- August 01, 2024 18:083-1
Prannoy pulls one back but drops yet another point by hitting long. He needs to recalibrate his shots quickly otherwise this game is racing away from his hands too.
- August 01, 2024 18:062-0
A similar mistake from Prannoy, drops another point.
- August 01, 2024 18:06Second game - 1-0
Sen starts the second game with a point after Prannoy hits his return long behind the backline.
- August 01, 2024 18:04FIRST GAME: SEN 21-12 PRANNOY
Prannoy hits this outside as Sen converts his first game point to close the first game in style.
- August 01, 2024 18:0320-12
Sen earns game point after Prannoy fumbles to hit out.
- August 01, 2024 18:0319-11
Another point for Sen after his drop shot landed inside with the barest of margin.
- August 01, 2024 18:0118-11
Sen waited till the last second to play his shot from the backline but this gave Prannoy time to land his smash down the line.
- August 01, 2024 18:0018-9
A deft touch from Sen on the net forced an error from Prannoy.
- August 01, 2024 18:0017-9
Prannoy with a cross-court smash and this time he fails to keep it inside the line, another point to Sen.
- August 01, 2024 17:5916-9
Sen makes it a 7-point lead and looks quite comfortable in this game.
- August 01, 2024 17:5815-9
Sen’s quick smash was enough to win him a point after Prannoy failed to land a connection for a return.
- August 01, 2024 17:5714-9
Prannoy pounces on the shuttle for the kill and gets a point this time.
- August 01, 2024 17:5613-6
Lakshya reviews a challenge but loses it as Prannoy’s drop lands just inside the outline.
- August 01, 2024 17:5512-6
A backhand return from Prannoy puts him in a vulnerable position and Sen with a forehand drive over the net wins this point comfortably.
- August 01, 2024 17:5311-6
A five-point cushion for Lakshya at the halfway mark.
- August 01, 2024 17:5310-6
Lakshya’s cross-court smash to end a long rally did not land inside the line.
- August 01, 2024 17:5110-5
An error of judgment from Prannoy who let the shuttle that landed in after drifting out.
- August 01, 2024 17:509-5
A down-the-line smash from Sen ends up well for Sen to help him extend his lead over Prannoy.
- August 01, 2024 17:498-5
Sen finds it easy for a backhand jump smash to win a point.
- August 01, 2024 17:487-5
The long rally comes to an end with Prannoy’s drive going down the line. He challenges straight away and wins the point after the referral shows his birdie was in.
- August 01, 2024 17:477-4
A cross-court smash attempt from Prannoy from the midline goes wide to give another point to Sen.
- August 01, 2024 17:466-4
A drop shot from the net gives Prannoy space to land his return.
- August 01, 2024 17:466-3
Prannoy pulls a couple of points back before hitting outside to make the scoreline 3-6 in Sen’s favour.
- August 01, 2024 17:455-1
Prannoy’s return goes wide before he loses another point.
- August 01, 2024 17:453-1
The rally was going well for Prannyo until he hits the net to drop a point.
- August 01, 2024 17:442-1
A service error from Sen gets first point to Prannoy.
- August 01, 2024 17:442-0
Lakshya gets into the lead with two early points.
- August 01, 2024 17:43World Rankings
HS Prannoy: 13
Lakshya Sen: 22
- August 01, 2024 17:42Match Officials
Umpire: Michaela Bencova
Service Judge: Satiawan Mahadoo
- August 01, 2024 17:41Live action soon
We are moments away from the live action as both Sen and Prannoy walk into court 3.
- August 01, 2024 17:39Sat-Chi loses to Chia-Soh
Meanwhile, a heart-aching loss for India’s brightest medal prospect, Sat-Chi in the men’s doubles quarterfinal.
Satwik, Chirag lose in quarters of Men’s Doubles badminton at Paris Olympics
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost the quarterfinals of the Men’s doubles event in badminton, going down 21-13, 14-21, 16-21 against the current World No. 3 Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik at the Paris Olympics.
- August 01, 2024 17:27Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy
- August 01, 2024 17:26Recent result
Their most recent encounter was at the India Open in January 2023, where Lakshya won 21-14, 21-15.
- August 01, 2024 17:25Head-to-head record
The head-to-head record between Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy is 4-3 in favour of Lakshya.
- August 01, 2024 17:22Live Streaming Info
The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11.
- August 01, 2024 17:19Paris 2024 Olympics: Indian schedule on August 1
- August 01, 2024 17:18Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics Day 5 badminton updates of August 1st. Lakshya Sen will take on compatriot HS Prannoy in the all-Indian men’s singles pre-quarterfinals (round of 16) match.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
