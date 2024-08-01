Paris 2024 Olympics: HS Prannoy to face Lakshya Sen in round of 16 after win over Duc Phat Le

H.S. Prannoy became the third Indian singles player to qualify for the badminton round of 16 after a 16-21, 21-11, 21-12 win over Vietnam’s Duc Phat Le at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.
After losing the first set following some uncharacteristic unforced errors, the 13th-seeded Indian bounced back to win the next two sets comfortably.
The 32-year-old Indian will face compatriot Lakshya Sen in the next round. Earlier, Sen beat Indonesia shuttler Jonatan Christie 21-18, 21-12 to advance to the men’s singles round of 16.
India also has representation in the round of 16 in the women’s singles and men’s doubles disciplines with two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu and the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty sealing progression from the group stages.
