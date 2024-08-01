MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: HS Prannoy to face Lakshya Sen in round of 16 after win over Duc Phat Le

H.S. Prannoy became the third Indian singles player to qualify for the badminton round of 16 after a 16-21, 21-11, 21-12 win over Vietnam’s Duc Phat Le at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 00:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
H. S. Prannoy of India gestures during the Group K match against Fabian Roth of Germany during the Paris 2024 Olympics.
H. S. Prannoy of India gestures during the Group K match against Fabian Roth of Germany during the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

H. S. Prannoy of India gestures during the Group K match against Fabian Roth of Germany during the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

H.S. Prannoy became the third Indian singles player to qualify for the badminton round of 16 after a 16-21, 21-11, 21-12 win over Vietnam’s Duc Phat Le at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

After losing the first set following some uncharacteristic unforced errors, the 13th-seeded Indian bounced back to win the next two sets comfortably.

The 32-year-old Indian will face compatriot Lakshya Sen in the next round. Earlier, Sen beat Indonesia shuttler Jonatan Christie 21-18, 21-12 to advance to the men’s singles round of 16.

India also has representation in the round of 16 in the women’s singles and men’s doubles disciplines with two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu and the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty sealing progression from the group stages.

Related Topics

Badminton /

H. S. Prannoy /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Lakshya Sen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, Table Tennis LIVE Score: Sreeja to face World No 1 Sun Yingsha in round of 16- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: HS Prannoy to face Lakshya Sen in round of 16 after win over Duc Phat Le
    Team Sportstar
  3. Boxing LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Nishant Dev faces Jose Rodriguez in men’s 71kg round of 16; Event to begin soon
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian cricket legend Aunshuman Gaekwad passes away at 71
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Prannoy sets up Lakshy Sen clash; Nadal-Alcaraz exit; Lovlina moves to QF
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: HS Prannoy to face Lakshya Sen in round of 16 after win over Duc Phat Le
    Team Sportstar
  2. Boxing LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Nishant Dev faces Jose Rodriguez in men’s 71kg round of 16; Event to begin soon
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Swiatek rocked but closes in on medals
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Defending champion Germany leads qualifying for equestrian team dressage final
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Table Tennis LIVE Score: Sreeja to face World No 1 Sun Yingsha in round of 16- match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, Table Tennis LIVE Score: Sreeja to face World No 1 Sun Yingsha in round of 16- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: HS Prannoy to face Lakshya Sen in round of 16 after win over Duc Phat Le
    Team Sportstar
  3. Boxing LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Nishant Dev faces Jose Rodriguez in men’s 71kg round of 16; Event to begin soon
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian cricket legend Aunshuman Gaekwad passes away at 71
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Prannoy sets up Lakshy Sen clash; Nadal-Alcaraz exit; Lovlina moves to QF
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment