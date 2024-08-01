Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale in 50m 3P Final action; Indian men’s hockey takes on Belgium

- August 01, 2024 13:30Shooting: Men’s 50m rifle 3P
Only two series in the standing position after which the elimination stages will begin.
Swapnil Standing Series 1: 9.5
- August 01, 2024 13:28Hockey: Starting lineups
India: PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh
Belgium: Vincent Vanasch, Arthur van Doren, Gothier Boccard, Alexander Hendrickx, Arthur de Sloover, Felix Denayer (c), Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Florent van Aubel, Nicolas de Kerpel, Nelson Onana Alima
- August 01, 2024 13:22Shooting: Men’s 50m rifle 3P
Swapnil Prone Series 3 - 10.5, 10.4, 10.4, 10.2, 10.4 - 51.9. Currently fifth with 310.1 total.
Jon Hermann Hegg leads with 312.1 followed by Yukun Liu with 311.5 and Serhiy Kulish with 311.1.
- August 01, 2024 13:20Shooting: Men’s 50m rifle 3P
Swapnil Prone Series 2 - 10.8, 10.2, 10.5, 10.4, 10.3 - 52.2. Remains 5th with 258.2 overall.
- August 01, 2024 13:14Shooting: Men’s 50m rifle 3P
Now for the prone position. Swapnil starts with a 10.5.
Prone Series 1 - 10.5, 10.6, 10.5, 10.6, 10.5 - 52.7. Swapnil upto fifth with 206.0.
- August 01, 2024 13:07Shooting: Men’s 50m rifle 3P
Swapnil starts series 3 strongly with 10.5. A 10.4 to follow in the second shot.
Rounds his best series so far with a 10.3, 10.2 and 10.2 to tally 51.6. Remains in 6th with 153.3, 0.2 behind fifth place.
Jon-Hermann Hegg (NOR) leads with 155.3 with Yukun Liu in second with 154. Serhiy Kulish (UKR) currently stands third with 153.9.
- August 01, 2024 13:04Shooting: Men’s 50m rifle 3P
10.1 to start the next set for Swapnil, follows it up with a 9.9.
10.3, 10.5 and 10.1 in his next three takes him to 50.9 at the end of set 2. Remains 6th.
- August 01, 2024 13:03Shooting: Men’s 50m rifle 3P
10.4, 10.3, 10.5 and 10.0 in his next four shots to total 50.8. Kusale currently placed joint-sixth.
- August 01, 2024 13:00Shooting: Men’s 50m rifle 3P
Swapnil Kusale in at firing point B for the final. The first stage will be kneeling.
Kusale starts off with a 9.6 and is placed eighth. Long way to go.
- August 01, 2024 12:58Athletics: Men’s 20km race walk - Vikash finishes 30th, Paramjeet 37th
Indian athlete Vikash Singh finishes 30th in the men’s 20km race walk. Compatriot Paramjeet Singh Bisht finishes 37th. Akshdeep Singh did not finish.
GOLD - Brian Pintado (ECU)
SILVER - Caio Bonfim (BRA)
BRONZE - Alvaro Martin (ESP)
- August 01, 2024 12:08Athletics: Men’s 20km race walk
Akshdeep Singh has discontinued from the race midway. The leaders are currently at the 8km mark. Vikash is currently at the 30th spot while Paramjeet is 43rd.
- August 01, 2024 12:01List of Indian results on Day 5
- August 01, 2024 11:49Athletics: Men’s 20km race walk
The first event of the day, the men’s 20km race walk is underway after a delay due to inclement weather. India’s Vikash Singh currently stands 23rd, while Paramjeet Singh Bisht and Akshdeep Singh are 46th and 49th respectively.
- August 01, 2024 11:44LIVE STREAMING INFO
Catch all the action from Day 6 of the Paris 2024 Olympics through the Jio Cinema app and website. Select events will also be telecast through the Sports18 network.
