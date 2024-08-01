MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale in 50m 3P Final action; Indian men’s hockey takes on Belgium

Paris Olympics 2024 Live updates: Catch all the scores and updates from the events which took place at the Paris Olympics on Day 6, Thursday, August 1.

Updated : Aug 01, 2024 13:37 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of all the events taking place at the Paris Olympics on Day 6, Thursday, August 1.

  • August 01, 2024 13:30
    Shooting: Men’s 50m rifle 3P

    Only two series in the standing position after which the elimination stages will begin. 

    Swapnil Standing Series 1: 9.5

  • August 01, 2024 13:28
    Hockey: Starting lineups

    India: PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh

    Belgium: Vincent Vanasch, Arthur van Doren, Gothier Boccard, Alexander Hendrickx, Arthur de Sloover, Felix Denayer (c), Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Florent van Aubel, Nicolas de Kerpel, Nelson Onana Alima

  • August 01, 2024 13:25
    Catch all the action from India’s hockey game against Belgium!

    India vs Belgium Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey: Match to start at 1:30PM; Lineups out

    India vs Belgium Live Score: Check the live score and updates from the IND vs BEL hockey match at the Paris Olympics being played at the Yves Du Manoir Stadium.

  • August 01, 2024 13:22
    Shooting: Men’s 50m rifle 3P

    Swapnil Prone Series 3 - 10.5, 10.4, 10.4, 10.2, 10.4 - 51.9. Currently fifth with 310.1 total. 

    Jon Hermann Hegg leads with 312.1 followed by Yukun Liu with 311.5 and Serhiy Kulish with 311.1. 

  • August 01, 2024 13:20
    Shooting: Men’s 50m rifle 3P

    Swapnil Prone Series 2 - 10.8, 10.2, 10.5, 10.4, 10.3 - 52.2. Remains 5th with 258.2 overall.

  • August 01, 2024 13:14
    Shooting: Men’s 50m rifle 3P

    Now for the prone position. Swapnil starts with a 10.5.

    Prone Series 1 - 10.5, 10.6, 10.5, 10.6, 10.5 - 52.7. Swapnil upto fifth with 206.0.

  • August 01, 2024 13:07
    Shooting: Men’s 50m rifle 3P

    Swapnil starts series 3 strongly with 10.5. A 10.4 to follow in the second shot. 

    Rounds his best series so far with a 10.3, 10.2 and 10.2 to tally 51.6. Remains in 6th with 153.3, 0.2 behind fifth place. 

    Jon-Hermann Hegg (NOR) leads with 155.3 with Yukun Liu in second with 154. Serhiy Kulish (UKR) currently stands third with 153.9. 

  • August 01, 2024 13:04
    Shooting: Men’s 50m rifle 3P

    10.1 to start the next set for Swapnil, follows it up with a 9.9. 

    10.3, 10.5 and 10.1 in his next three takes him to 50.9 at the end of set 2. Remains 6th.

  • August 01, 2024 13:03
    Shooting: Men’s 50m rifle 3P

    10.4, 10.3, 10.5 and 10.0 in his next four shots to total 50.8. Kusale currently placed joint-sixth. 

  • August 01, 2024 13:00
    Shooting: Men’s 50m rifle 3P

    Swapnil Kusale in at firing point B for the final. The first stage will be kneeling. 

    Kusale starts off with a 9.6 and is placed eighth. Long way to go. 

  • August 01, 2024 12:58
    Athletics: Men’s 20km race walk - Vikash finishes 30th, Paramjeet 37th

    Indian athlete Vikash Singh finishes 30th in the men’s 20km race walk. Compatriot Paramjeet Singh Bisht finishes 37th. Akshdeep Singh did not finish.

    GOLD - Brian Pintado (ECU)

    SILVER - Caio Bonfim (BRA)

    BRONZE - Alvaro Martin (ESP)

  • August 01, 2024 12:53
    Time for India’s first medal event of the day!

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Shooting LIVE Updates, August 1 blog: Swapnil Kusale to fight for a medal in 50m rifle 3 positions final

    Paris 2024 live updates: Here’s the score and coverage of the Olympics’ shooting events of August 1.

  • August 01, 2024 12:28
    In case you were wondering...

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6: Indians in action today — August 1 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    On August 1, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as athletics, badminton, shooting, archery and boxing. 

  • August 01, 2024 12:08
    Athletics: Men’s 20km race walk

    Akshdeep Singh has discontinued from the race midway. The leaders are currently at the 8km mark. Vikash is currently at the 30th spot while Paramjeet is 43rd. 

  • August 01, 2024 12:01
    List of Indian results on Day 5

    Paris Olympics 2024: Full List of Indian Results on July 31; Sindhu, Lakshya qualify for badminton R016; Lovlina in boxing quarters

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Here are all the scores and results of Indian athletes who were in action at the Summer Games on Wednesday, July 31.

  • August 01, 2024 11:49
    Athletics: Men’s 20km race walk

    The first event of the day, the men’s 20km race walk is underway after a delay due to inclement weather. India’s Vikash Singh currently stands 23rd, while Paramjeet Singh Bisht and Akshdeep Singh are 46th and 49th respectively. 

  • August 01, 2024 11:44
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Catch all the action from Day 6 of the Paris 2024 Olympics through the Jio Cinema app and website. Select events will also be telecast through the Sports18 network. 

  • August 01, 2024 11:35
    Stay Tuned!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 6 of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Stay tuned for all live scores and updates through the day.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

