Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale in 50m 3P Final action; Indian men’s hockey takes on Belgium

August 01, 2024 13:07

Shooting: Men’s 50m rifle 3P

Swapnil starts series 3 strongly with 10.5. A 10.4 to follow in the second shot.

Rounds his best series so far with a 10.3, 10.2 and 10.2 to tally 51.6. Remains in 6th with 153.3, 0.2 behind fifth place.

Jon-Hermann Hegg (NOR) leads with 155.3 with Yukun Liu in second with 154. Serhiy Kulish (UKR) currently stands third with 153.9.