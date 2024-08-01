Swapnil Kusale won bronze for India in the men’s rifle 50m 3 position final at the Paris 2024 Olympics at the Chateauroux Shooting Range on Thursday.
The 28-year-old marksman finished with a score of 451.4 after four rounds of the elimination stage. China’s Yukun Liu won gold while Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine earned the silver medal.
Kusale hovered around sixth position during the kneeling position series during the final. A positive performance in the first two series of the prone position allowed him to jump up to fourth place.
Kusale cemented his position in third place with a healthy advantage during the standing rounds with 51.4 and 50.4 in his two series. The considerable gap to fourth place allowed him to finish third despite shots of 9.4 and 9.9 in the second and third shots of the elimination stage.
The gap to Kulish in second was too high for him to make up in the fourth spot, eventually settling for the bronze.
Latest on Sportstar
- Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 1: Sift, Anjum in action; Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in 50m rifle 3P
- Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in 50m 3P; Sift, Anjum in action in women’s 50m 39 qualification
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze for India in Rifle men’s 50m 3 position
- Olympic Bronze Medalist Sarabjot Singh’s coach Abhishek Rana talks about his training, early days and the significance of his win
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Canada’s Dolci gets second chance on bar after equipment malfunction
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE