Paris 2024 Olympics: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze for India in Rifle men’s 50m 3 position

Swapnil Kusale won bronze for India in the men’s rifle 50m 3 position final at the Paris 2024 Olympics at the Chateauroux Shooting Range on Thursday.

The 28-year-old marksman finished with a score of 451.4 after four rounds of the elimination stage. China’s Yukun Liu won gold while Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine earned the silver medal.

Kusale hovered around sixth position during the kneeling position series during the final. A positive performance in the first two series of the prone position allowed him to jump up to fourth place.

Kusale cemented his position in third place with a healthy advantage during the standing rounds with 51.4 and 50.4 in his two series. The considerable gap to fourth place allowed him to finish third despite shots of 9.4 and 9.9 in the second and third shots of the elimination stage.

The gap to Kulish in second was too high for him to make up in the fourth spot, eventually settling for the bronze.