MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy head-to-head record, stats, last encounter details ahead of Paris Olympics Round of 16 face-off

A victory for either of the Indian players will see them face the fifth seed Kodai Naraoka or 12th seed Chou Tien Chen in the quarterfinals.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 14:35 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
In a historic first, Lakshya Sen and H.S Prannoy will face off in an all-Indian clash in the Olympic badminton knockout stage.
In a historic first, Lakshya Sen and H.S Prannoy will face off in an all-Indian clash in the Olympic badminton knockout stage.
infoIcon

In a historic first, Lakshya Sen and H.S Prannoy will face off in an all-Indian clash in the Olympic badminton knockout stage.

In a historic first, Lakshya Sen and H.S Prannoy will face off in an all-Indian clash in the Olympic badminton knockout stage. Lakshya defeated third seed and medal favourite Jonatan Christie in the group stages, while Prannoy had to battle for three games to overcome Le Duc Phat, the 70th-ranked player from Vietnam.

A victory for either of the Indian players will see them face the fifth seed Kodai Naraoka or 12th seed Chou Tien Chen in the quarterfinals.

ALSO READ
Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya stays on track, dumps medal-favourite Christie in must-win encounter

Lakshya and Prannoy are both in contention to win a first men’s medal at the Olympics for Indian badminton.

India also has representation in the round of 16 in the women’s singles and men’s doubles disciplines with two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu and the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty sealing progression from the group stages.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy is 4-3 in favour of Lakshya.

Their most recent encounter was at the India Open in January 2023, where Lakshya won 21-14, 21-15.

Related Topics

Badminton /

H. S. Prannoy /

Lakshya Sen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nikhat Zareen LIVE Score, Boxing updates from Paris Olympics 2024: Indian boxer faces first seed Wu Yu in women’s 50kg Round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Belgium Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey: IND 1-1 BEL; Belgium levels early in second half
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in 50m 3P; Indian trails Belgium in men’s hockey, Nikhat in round of 16 action
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy head-to-head record, stats, last encounter details ahead of Paris Olympics Round of 16 face-off
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who is Swapnil Kusale - Indian shooter who won bronze medal in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy head-to-head record, stats, last encounter details ahead of Paris Olympics Round of 16 face-off
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who is Swapnil Kusale - Indian shooter who won bronze medal in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nikhat Zareen LIVE Score, Boxing updates from Paris Olympics 2024: Indian boxer faces first seed Wu Yu in women’s 50kg Round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6, Live Medal Tally: India wins third medal, Swapnil Kusale bags bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympic 2024: Eyebrows raised as Solomon Islands picks marathon runner for sprint
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nikhat Zareen LIVE Score, Boxing updates from Paris Olympics 2024: Indian boxer faces first seed Wu Yu in women’s 50kg Round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Belgium Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey: IND 1-1 BEL; Belgium levels early in second half
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in 50m 3P; Indian trails Belgium in men’s hockey, Nikhat in round of 16 action
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy head-to-head record, stats, last encounter details ahead of Paris Olympics Round of 16 face-off
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who is Swapnil Kusale - Indian shooter who won bronze medal in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment