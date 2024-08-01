MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Canada’s Dolci gets second chance on bar after equipment malfunction

After Dolci executed two release-and-catch manoeuvres, he was swinging around the bar when unexpectedly his right handgrip snapped and he was flung off the bar and crashed onto the mat with a loud thud.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 15:56 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Paris 2024 Olympics: Canada’s Felix Dolci competes on the high bar during the Men’s All-Around Final at Bercy Arena on Wednesday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: Canada’s Felix Dolci competes on the high bar during the Men’s All-Around Final at Bercy Arena on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: Canada’s Felix Dolci competes on the high bar during the Men’s All-Around Final at Bercy Arena on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Canadian gymnast Felix Dolci got a second chance to perform his entire horizontal bar routine in the men’s all-around final at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday after an equipment malfunction sent him flying off the apparatus.

After the 22-year-old effortlessly executed two breathtaking release-and-catch manoeuvres, he was swinging around the bar when unexpectedly his right handgrip snapped and he was flung off the bar and crashed onto the mat with a loud thud.

Still lying on the mat, Dolci was examined by team staff before he walked away from the area, holding his snapped handgrip up to the crowd and showing off his badly bruised hand.

He returned 15 minutes later, after the other gymnasts in his rotation had completed their displays, for a second take.

READ | Oka edges Zhang to win men’s gymnastics all-around gold medal in thriller

Wearing a new grip on his right hand, Dolci mounted the bar again but suffered another crash landing while attempting the Kolman release-and-catch element.

He grimaced as he completed his dismount but after receiving boisterous applause from the crowd, Dolci formed a heart shape with his hands to thank the spectators for their support.

The incident caused Dolci to drop from third at end of the second rotation to 23rd.

Under current rules, a gymnast can get a second try at a routine if it is interrupted for a reason beyond his or her control, including equipment breakage.

In his next apparatus, the floor, Dolci seemed to have lost none of his composure, scoring a solid 14.366 points, the highest of his rotation. He eventually finished 20th.

Related stories

Related Topics

Gymnastics /

FIG Artistic Gymnastics /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Olympic Bronze Medalist Sarabjot Singh’s coach Abhishek Rana talks about his training, early days and the significance of his win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 1: Sift, Anjum in action; Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in 50m rifle 3P
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Canada’s Dolci gets second chance on bar after equipment malfunction
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Yang wins women’s 20km race walk gold, Ecuador’s Pintado clinched men’s title
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in 50m 3P; Sift, Anjum in action in women’s 50m 39 qualification
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Canada’s Dolci gets second chance on bar after equipment malfunction
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Yang wins women’s 20km race walk gold, Ecuador’s Pintado clinched men’s title
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: India men’s hockey team loses 1-2 to Belgium, suffers first defeat of Games
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Nikhat Zareen loses to Wu Yu in Boxing 50kg Round of 16 bout
    Team Sportstar
  5. Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy head-to-head record, stats, last encounter details ahead of Paris Olympics Round of 16 face-off
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Olympic Bronze Medalist Sarabjot Singh’s coach Abhishek Rana talks about his training, early days and the significance of his win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 1: Sift, Anjum in action; Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in 50m rifle 3P
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Canada’s Dolci gets second chance on bar after equipment malfunction
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Yang wins women’s 20km race walk gold, Ecuador’s Pintado clinched men’s title
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in 50m 3P; Sift, Anjum in action in women’s 50m 39 qualification
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment