Paris 2024 Olympics: India men’s hockey team loses 1-2 to Belgium, suffers first defeat of Games

Already through to quarterfinals, India, the bronze medallist from Tokyo Olympics, faces Australia in its final Pool B match at 4:45PM IST on Friday.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 15:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Olympics: Belgium’s Thibeau Stockbroekx and Victor Wegnez celebrate after scoring against India in Pool B men’s hockey match on Thursday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: Belgium’s Thibeau Stockbroekx and Victor Wegnez celebrate after scoring against India in Pool B men’s hockey match on Thursday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Indian men’s hockey team suffered its first defeat of Paris 2024 Olympics, losing 1-2 to defending champion Belgium in its fourth Pool B match on Thursday.

India took the lead in the 18th minute as a mistake in his own half from Arthur de Sloover allowed Abhishek to make a solo run and find the bottom-right corner of the Belgian goal.

However, the Red Lions made it 1-1 after Thibeau Stockbroekx scored the equaliser in the 33rd minute. Eleven minutes later, John-John Dohmen put his team ahead as he put the ball past P R Sreejesh after the Indian goalkeeper managed to save a shot from the Penalty Corner.

India is second in Group B with seven points after four matches while Belgium is at the top with four wins.

Harmanpreet Singh-led team beat New Zealand 3-2 in its campaign opener before held to a 1-1 draw by Argentina. In their previous match, the Men in Blue defeated Ireland 2-0.

