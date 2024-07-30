Paris 2024 Olympics: India men’s hockey team seals second win of Group Stage with victory over Ireland

In punishing heat and draining conditions, Harmanpreet’s first-half brace enabled India to overcome a strong challenge from Ireland and post a 2-0 win in a Pool-B hockey match of the Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium here on Tuesday.

With two wins and a draw, India has seven points from three matches and has almost a quarterfinal berth.

After conceding goals first against New Zealand and Argentina, India had a better start as it explored the gaps and passed the ball well to put pressure on Ireland.

Abhishek was brilliant on the left as he combined with Sukhjeet to earn India’s first penalty corner in the second minute.

India’s persistence paid off in the 11th minute as Gurjant made a superb interception and went up to combine with Mandeep Singh. The latter was felled inside the circle and the resultant penalty stroke put India ahead with Harmanpreet slotting it, beating Irish keeper David Harte on the left.

ALSO READ: Manu Bhaker becomes first Indian woman to win two medals at a single Olympics edition

Following a longer inter-quarter break due to excessive heat, which allowed goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh to rest on the shade behind the post to save energy, India carried on its momentum to double its lead.

India got three successive short corners and Harmanpreet’s power-packed drag-flick deflected from a defender’s stick to the top left corner of the post in the 19th minute.

India’s 11 circle penetrations compared to Ireland’s four in the first 30 minutes spoke of the tempo of the match.

The third quarter belonged to Ireland, which fought well against Belgium and Australia before going down 2-0 and 2-1 respectively, exhibited more organised hockey and got eight penalty corners in the space of five minutes as India loosened its grip. But Sreejesh and company were alert enough to block everything.

India was lucky to see off another moment of scare pass when Benjamin Walker missed a sitter after Amit Rohidas and Jarmanpreet had been beaten inside the circle.

Ireland maintained pressure to secure two short corners, including one in the last minute, in the fourth quarter. But India managed to put up a better show to claim full points.

The result: India 2 (Harmanpreet 11-ps, 19-pc) bt Ireland 0.