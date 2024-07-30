Manu Bhaker becomes first Indian woman to win two medals at a single Olympics edition

Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman to win multiple medals at a single Olympic game on Tuesday when she landed bronze with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m pistol mixed team event, beating South Korea 16-10 at the Paris Olympics.
She had earlier opened India’s account at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event.
Manu also became the second Indian woman, after P.V. Sindhu, to win two Olympic medals.
Sindhu made history by becoming the first Indian woman to collect two medals at the Olympics after defeating China’s He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match in Tokyo. She had won a silver in the last Olympics in Rio after losing in the final to Carolina Marin.
