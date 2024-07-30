Hockey, India 2-0 Ireland Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score: Harmanpreet’s brace sends IND to easy lead against IRL

19’ ANOTHER PC AND GOAL FOR INDIA!
This time Harmanpreet does not fail to score as he flicks waiting for the right time and the ball is sent right in!!! A BRACE FOR THE INDIAN CAPTAIN.
11’ PENALTY STROKE AND GOAL FOR INDIA!!!!
Gurjant and Mandeep Singh combine as a penalty stroke is given for India for unfair tackling by Shane O’Donoghue inside the Irish striking circle. HARMANPREET TAKES THE SHOT AND YES IT’S A GOAL! INDIA LEADS 1-0.
- July 30, 2024 17:2529’
Turnover ball by the Irish, after intercepting the Indians.
- July 30, 2024 17:2326’
Lalit and Sukhjeet pass inside the circle but the Ireland defenders circle them and the numbers prove to be too hard for the Indians after Lalit falls down despite keeping the ball rolling.
- July 30, 2024 17:2125’
Loose ball by the Indian attackers is intercepted by the Irish.
- July 30, 2024 17:1923’
Marshall takes charge of Ireland’s right flank, but Shamsher Singh blocks the ball after the Irish pass.
- July 30, 2024 17:1822’
India has twice the number of circle penetrations 8 when compared to Ireland’s 4.
- July 30, 2024 17:1318’ PC FOR INDIA
Rajkumar Pal and Lalit combine but as the ball is deemed dangerous inside the Irish D. Harmanpreet flicks but is blocked by Jeremy Duncan, who wobbles off the field.
- July 30, 2024 17:1116’
Lalit attempts to strike but the ball is struck on the side of the goal and rolls towards the backline. A video referral is asked by India for touching an Irish defender foot. However, as the the referral is taken it is shown that the ball hits the stick not the foot. India loses its referral and a long corner is given.
- July 30, 2024 17:06Coach corner
Neville Rothman encourages his Ireland players to improve themself and mark their man.
- July 30, 2024 17:0415’ FIRST QUARTER ENDS!!!
Harmanpreet attempts a shot but its way off. And with that the hooter is sounded and India leads by a goal in the first quarter.
- July 30, 2024 17:0112’
Jeethega bhai jeethega, India jeethega!!! Is a popular slogan sung by fans watching the India vs Ireland match. However, Ireland seems to be pressuring India by trying to enter the striking D.
- July 30, 2024 16:5610’
Marshall manages to intercept the Indian attackers.
- July 30, 2024 16:559’
Jarmanpreet is given a warning by the referee for his harsh tackling near the backline of Ireland.
- July 30, 2024 16:548’
Manpreet and Gurjant combine to create havoc in the Ireland defence as they hand around Ireland’s 25-yard line.
- July 30, 2024 16:536’
Amit Rohidas tries to keep Irish defenders in check via the right flank, Rajkumar Pal manages to trap the ball but goes wide off the goal.
- July 30, 2024 16:504’
Sumit tries to shoot but his shot goes wide off.
- July 30, 2024 16:493’
However, the Green Machine manage to push the ball away, breathing a sigh of relief.
- July 30, 2024 16:482’ PC FOR INDIA!!!!
Obstruction from Ireland inside its D, leads to an Indian PC. The ball is kept alive inside the Ireland striking circle after Matthew Nelson blocks Harmanpreet’s attempt to flick.
- July 30, 2024 16:461’
India with in the ball and play along the half-way line. Manpreet dodges the ball away from the Indian circle.
- July 30, 2024 16:41National anthem is played!!!
Both teams enter the field, followed by the national anthem of both teams.
- July 30, 2024 16:34IND vs ARG REPORT!
- July 30, 2024 16:26How are they placed in Pool B?
- July 30, 2024 16:17When was the last time the two teams faced each other?
Indian men’s hockey team beat Ireland 4-0 at the Birsa Munda International Stadium to finish the Rourkela leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 on a high.
Goals from Nilakanta Sharma (14th minute), Akashdeep Singh (15th minute), Gurjant Singh (38th minute) and Jugraj Singh (60th minute) sealed a comfortable win for coach Craig Fulton’s men.
- July 30, 2024 16:13INDIA STARTING XI
- July 30, 2024 16:10When is India vs Ireland, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 Pool B match?
The India vs Argentina hockey match at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 will be held on 30th July, Tuesday from 4:45 PM IST at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.
- July 30, 2024 16:06Where To watch India Vs Ireland, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 Pool B match?
The Paris 2024 Olympics hockey match between India and Ireland will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The live streaming of the same will also be available on JioCinema.
- July 30, 2024 15:53HOCKEY AT PARIS 2024 - PREVIEW
Following the Indian men’s hockey team’s historic bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh’s unique celebration became an iconic moment amid the exhilarating celebrations at the Oi Hockey Stadium. Now, three years later, such cherished moments are preserved as picture galleries in phones and on digital platforms.
Eleven members of that team, which ended the country’s 41-year wait for a medal, are now part of India’s next Olympic campaign in Paris. They fully understand the drastic changes the team has undergone in the past year and recognise that their journey starts anew from zero.
While it is not unreasonable for die-hard Indian fans to expect a second consecutive medal from the national team in Paris, it is crucial to consider the changed scenario and fresh challenges.
