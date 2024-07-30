MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men’s doubles pair Satwik/Chirag takes on Indonesia’s Alfian/Ardianto — July 30 updates

Paris 2024 Olympics, Badminton LIVE: Catch the live scores, commentary and updates from the men’s doubles match between India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto

Updated : Jul 30, 2024 17:23 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics badminton men’s doubles Group match between India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto on Tuesday.


Scoreline reads: IND (Satwik/Chirag) - INA (Fajar/Ardianto)

  • July 30, 2024 17:07
    Indians in action today

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 4: Indians in action today — July 30 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    On July 30, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as badminton, shooting, hockey, archery and boxing.

  • July 30, 2024 17:01
    Welcome

    Hellow and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics badminton men’s doubles Group match between India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto on Tuesday. 

Related Topics

Badminton /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: India tour of Sri Lanka match details, start time, venue, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey, India 2-0 Ireland Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score: Harmanpreet’s brace sends IND to easy lead against IRL
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 30: Advani, Sitwala to feature in Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men’s doubles pair Satwik/Chirag takes on Indonesia’s Alfian/Ardianto — July 30 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win bronze in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Why is a wooden baton being tapped thrice on the floor ahead of the start of an event?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men’s doubles pair Satwik/Chirag takes on Indonesia’s Alfian/Ardianto — July 30 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics organisers plan heat mitigation, issue advisory
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Badminton fans see double as Xu twins and Stoeva sisters play
    Reuters
  5. Hockey, India 2-0 Ireland Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score: Harmanpreet’s brace sends IND to easy lead against IRL
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: India tour of Sri Lanka match details, start time, venue, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey, India 2-0 Ireland Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score: Harmanpreet’s brace sends IND to easy lead against IRL
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 30: Advani, Sitwala to feature in Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men’s doubles pair Satwik/Chirag takes on Indonesia’s Alfian/Ardianto — July 30 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win bronze in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment