MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Satwik-Chirag beats Indonesian pair to remain unbeaten in Badminton Group Stage

This win seals Satwik-Chirag’s progression as group winners. The Indian duo had already sealed progression to the quarterfinal after French pair Ronan Labar and Lucas Corvee lost both their group stage encounter.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 18:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty celebrate during the men’s doubles against France’s Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar in the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty celebrate during the men’s doubles against France’s Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar in the Olympic Games Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: BAI Media- X
infoIcon

Badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty celebrate during the men’s doubles against France’s Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar in the Olympic Games Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: BAI Media- X

Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty completed their second consecutive win in Group C of the Paris Olympics 2024 Badminton event with a 21-13, 21-13 win over Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia at La Chapelle Arena on Tuesday.

This win seals Satwik-Chirag’s progression as group winners. The Indian duo had already sealed progression to the quarterfinal after French pair Ronan Labar and Lucas Corvee lost both their group stage encounters.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto succumbed to their third consecutive loss in Group C of the women’s doubles event with a 15-21, 10-21 loss to Australia’s Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu.

Related Topics

Badminton /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

Ashwini Ponnappa /

Tanisha Crasto /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Boxing Live Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Amit Panghal opens campaign at 7:16 PM IST; Preeti, Jaismine in action later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Satwik-Chirag beats Indonesian pair to remain unbeaten in Badminton Group Stage
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: India 2-0 Ireland in men’s hockey; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win shooting bronze; Bhajan Kaur advances to R16 in women’s individual archery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik/Chirag beats Alfian/Ardianto 21-13, 21-13 to top Group C; Ponnapa/Crasto in lead vs Yu/Mapasa — July 30 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs IND Live Score, 3rd T20I: Toss at 7:40 PM IST; India eyes whitewash against Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Boxing Live Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Amit Panghal opens campaign at 7:16 PM IST; Preeti, Jaismine in action later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: India men’s hockey team seals second win of Group Stage with victory over Ireland
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘I’m getting cheated in this game,’ says Gauff as Vekic ends her singles medal hopes
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Satwik-Chirag beats Indonesian pair to remain unbeaten in Badminton Group Stage
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Why is a wooden baton being tapped thrice on the floor ahead of the start of an event?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Boxing Live Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Amit Panghal opens campaign at 7:16 PM IST; Preeti, Jaismine in action later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Satwik-Chirag beats Indonesian pair to remain unbeaten in Badminton Group Stage
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: India 2-0 Ireland in men’s hockey; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win shooting bronze; Bhajan Kaur advances to R16 in women’s individual archery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik/Chirag beats Alfian/Ardianto 21-13, 21-13 to top Group C; Ponnapa/Crasto in lead vs Yu/Mapasa — July 30 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs IND Live Score, 3rd T20I: Toss at 7:40 PM IST; India eyes whitewash against Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment