Paris 2024 Olympics: Satwik-Chirag beats Indonesian pair to remain unbeaten in Badminton Group Stage

Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty completed their second consecutive win in Group C of the Paris Olympics 2024 Badminton event with a 21-13, 21-13 win over Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia at La Chapelle Arena on Tuesday.
This win seals Satwik-Chirag’s progression as group winners. The Indian duo had already sealed progression to the quarterfinal after French pair Ronan Labar and Lucas Corvee lost both their group stage encounters.
Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto succumbed to their third consecutive loss in Group C of the women’s doubles event with a 15-21, 10-21 loss to Australia’s Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu.
