Paris 2024 Olympics organisers plan heat mitigation, issue advisory

In order to take necessary measures and guarantee the well-being of athletes, spectators and all those attending the Olympic Games, Paris 2024 has collaborated with the Ministry of Labour, Health and Solidarity and a few other agencies to work towards anticipating the heatwaves France may face this summer and activating planned measures for different venues.

With the highest temperature closing in on 30 degrees Celsius and a possibility of the mercury rising further over the next few days, the Games organising committee and city authorities have issued an advisory.

As per the heat mitigating plan, cooling systems (whether temporary or permanent) can be used at certain indoor sites. For example, the existing system at the Bercy arena was renovated and the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille was equipped with a temporary ventilation system.

For outdoor events, spectator journeys have been designed to minimise waiting time in the sun. The security passageways to the venues are also protected with shelters.

READ | ‘Marathon for All’: Paris 2024 Olympics, connecting people

Free water points are provided at all competition venues to ensure that all spectators can stay hydrated. A total of 480 water points – 80 fountains with six taps each – have been installed at the venues.

Besides, several paid refreshment fountains have been installed. Spectators can also buy drinks and protective equipment (caps, fans and sunscreen cream) at different outlets.

Some venues feature sheltered spectator zones, while others have trees to provide shade and coolness. These venues include La Concorde, Invalides, Vaires-sur-Marnes, Châteauroux and Arena Paris Nord.

The Paris city authorities have put in place necessary measures to guarantee the safety and protection of all visitors.

The most heat-sensitive approach zones and festivities sites are equipped with shades, cooling devices and access to water. Cool islands (parks and gardens and cool rooms) near these venues are indicated with signage and by volunteers.

More than 1,200 fountains are accessible to the public. One thousand local businesses have partnered in a scheme enabling the public to fill their water bottles and medical teams are available at each venue to prevent, monitor and provide first aid to spectators suffering from heatstroke, with attention to priority groups such as children, elderly persons and people with disabilities.

Guidance will be sent by email and SMS to all ticket holders to remind them of the best practices to protect themselves from the heat and to identify water points accessible at a site.

All visitors to competition venues have been advised to drink water regularly and carry a water bottle (for the first time spectators are allowed to bring water bottles to a sporting venue in France), protect them from the sun by wearing a hat or sunscreen and spend time in cooler places.