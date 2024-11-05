MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Real Madrid vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch RMA vs MIL in UEFA Champions League?

RMA vs MIL: All you need to know about the telecast and live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash between Real Madrid and AC Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior (C) laughs in front of Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (CL) and other teammates during a training session on the eve of their UEFA Champions League football match against AC Milan at the club’s training facilities of Valdebebas, in the outskirt of Madrid, on November 04, 2024.
Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior (C) laughs in front of Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (CL) and other teammates during a training session on the eve of their UEFA Champions League football match against AC Milan at the club’s training facilities of Valdebebas, in the outskirt of Madrid, on November 04, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior (C) laughs in front of Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (CL) and other teammates during a training session on the eve of their UEFA Champions League football match against AC Milan at the club’s training facilities of Valdebebas, in the outskirt of Madrid, on November 04, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca downplayed the significance of next week’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid following his team’s gritty 1-0 away win over Monza in Serie A on Saturday.

Despite their narrow victory against lowly Monza, Fonseca did not think his team would be overawed at the prospect of facing 15-times European Cup champions Real Madrid.

“I am always fired up for every game and do not think that Real Madrid is any more important than what we played tonight,” Fonseca told  Sky Sports Italia.

“I strongly believe in teamwork. Nowadays, football is challenging; we need to function as a team at all times, and that’s what we’re striving to achieve.”

Milan currently sits 25th in the Champions League standings, just outside the playoff positions, with defender Youssouf Fofana echoing his coach’s sentiments regarding Real.

Football in Spain should have been completely suspended after the worst flash floods in decades swept the eastern region of Valencia last week, killing at least 215 people, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said.

Real’s visit to Valencia on Saturday was one of the several La Liga games postponed after the Spanish FA (RFEF) ordered to re-schedule all games scheduled for Valencia at the weekend in addition to seven cup ties last week.

Ancelotti said it was nonsense that in other places of the country, the competitions continued as expected and argued that there was no enthusiasm in Spain to play football at the moment.

“Football is a party and you can only celebrate and party when you, your family and everybody is well... When people are not well, you don’t party,” Ancelotti told a press conference ahead of Real’s Champions League clash against AC Milan on Tuesday.

Ancelotti said that the 4-0 loss to rival Barcelona and the disappointment of forward Vinicius Jr not winning the Ballon d’Or award were a distant memory due to the sorrow caused by the tragedy and that he is trying his best to keep the players’ mindset in the right place for Tuesday’s clash.

(inputs from Reuters)

When and where to watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and AC Milan ?
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and AC Milan will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. The match is scheduled for kick-off on Wednesday, November 6 at 1:30 AM IST.
How to watch UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and AC Milan ?
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match, Real Madrid vs AC Milan, will be live telecast on the Sony TEN Network. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV.
Both the details are for viewers in the Indian subcontinent.

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

AC Milan /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Champions League Elite: Neymar injured as Al-Hilal defeats Esteghlal 3-0
    AP
  2. WTA Finals: Top seed Sabalenka reaches semis with win over Paolini
    Reuters
  3. Edu resigns as Arsenal sporting director
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch RMA vs MIL in UEFA Champions League?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chennai Grand Masters 2024 guide: Preview, player list, pairing, full schedule, FIDE circuit points at stake
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Real Madrid vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch RMA vs MIL in UEFA Champions League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Milan coach Fonseca downplays challenge posed by Real Madrid
    Reuters
  3. Barcelona vs Bayern: Kompany vows ’no excuses’ after Champions League loss as slump of major German clubs continues
    AP
  4. UEFA Champions League: David scores brace as Lille stuns host Atletico with 3-1 comeback win
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Champions League: Nunez header earns Liverpool narrow win at Leipzig
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Champions League Elite: Neymar injured as Al-Hilal defeats Esteghlal 3-0
    AP
  2. WTA Finals: Top seed Sabalenka reaches semis with win over Paolini
    Reuters
  3. Edu resigns as Arsenal sporting director
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch RMA vs MIL in UEFA Champions League?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chennai Grand Masters 2024 guide: Preview, player list, pairing, full schedule, FIDE circuit points at stake
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment