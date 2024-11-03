MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Milan coach Fonseca downplays challenge posed by Real Madrid

Despite their narrow victory against lowly Monza, Fonseca did not think his team would be overawed at the prospect of facing 15-times European Cup champions Real Madrid.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 10:34 IST , Gdansk - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca.
AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca downplayed the significance of next week’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid following his team’s gritty 1-0 away win over Monza in Serie A on Saturday.

Despite their narrow victory against lowly Monza, Fonseca did not think his team would be overawed at the prospect of facing 15-times European Cup champions Real Madrid.

“I am always fired up for every game and do not think that Real Madrid is any more important than what we played tonight,” Fonseca told Sky Sports Italia.

“I strongly believe in teamwork. Nowadays, football is challenging; we need to function as a team at all times, and that’s what we’re striving to achieve.”

ALSO READ | Slot praises stand-ins as Nunez, Kelleher help Liverpool go past Leipzig

While Monza dominated the first half, it could not find the margins to score. Milan rallied in the second half, with Fonseca acknowledging that the first-half performance had been below par.

“I was concerned in the first half as we weren’t aggressive enough and didn’t win enough individual duels, but I don’t really remember Monza’s chances in the second half,” Fonseca said.

“We adjusted what we needed to do during the halftime break and it was a totally different game after that.”

Substitute Rafael Leao entered the match late and came close to scoring twice in the closing stages. “He came on well, it is important to have this reaction from Rafa (Leao) and that’s what I want to see. I think he is ready to play in Madrid,” Fonseca said.

Milan currently sits 25th in the Champions League standings, just outside the playoff positions, with defender Youssouf Fofana echoing his coach’s sentiments regarding Real.

“On Tuesday, we face Real, but it doesn’t matter if it’s Real Madrid or any other team; we need points to improve our position in the standings. I hope it will be a great night for all of us,” he told DAZN.

Related stories

Related Topics

AC Milan /

Real Madrid /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

Serie A

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand LIVE score, 3rd Test Day 3: IND top-order collapses early in chase vs NZ
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Milan coach Fonseca downplays challenge posed by Real Madrid
    Reuters
  3. Malvika Bansod, Hylo Open 2024 Final: Preview, when and where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Most 10-wicket haul for India in Tests: Ravindra Jadeja moves to fourth place with 10-fer during IND vs NZ 3rd Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga 2024-2025: Girona should not have played against Leganes in wake of flood disaster, says manager Michel
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Milan coach Fonseca downplays challenge posed by Real Madrid
    Reuters
  2. Barcelona vs Bayern: Kompany vows ’no excuses’ after Champions League loss as slump of major German clubs continues
    AP
  3. UEFA Champions League: David scores brace as Lille stuns host Atletico with 3-1 comeback win
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Champions League: Nunez header earns Liverpool narrow win at Leipzig
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Champions League: Haaland scores brace as Man City notches commanding 5-0 win against Sparta
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand LIVE score, 3rd Test Day 3: IND top-order collapses early in chase vs NZ
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Milan coach Fonseca downplays challenge posed by Real Madrid
    Reuters
  3. Malvika Bansod, Hylo Open 2024 Final: Preview, when and where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Most 10-wicket haul for India in Tests: Ravindra Jadeja moves to fourth place with 10-fer during IND vs NZ 3rd Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga 2024-2025: Girona should not have played against Leganes in wake of flood disaster, says manager Michel
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment