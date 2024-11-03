MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2024-2025: Girona should not have played against Leganes in wake of flood disaster, says manager Michel

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone earlier criticised the decision to hold most of the La Liga matches this weekend, a sentiment echoed by Michel.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 09:51 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: “I wasn’t upset, but we shouldn’t celebrate anything since this match shouldn’t have been played,” said Girona manager Michel after the win against Leganes on Saturday.
FILE PHOTO: “I wasn’t upset, but we shouldn’t celebrate anything since this match shouldn’t have been played,” said Girona manager Michel after the win against Leganes on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: “I wasn’t upset, but we shouldn’t celebrate anything since this match shouldn’t have been played,” said Girona manager Michel after the win against Leganes on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Girona manager Michel believes his side’s match against Leganes in La Liga on Saturday should not have been played following the deadliest flash floods in Spain’s modern history.

Girona won 4-3 but the game was overshadowed by the tragedy which has killed at least 211 people, with dozens unaccounted for four days after torrential rains devastated the Valencia region, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said earlier on Saturday.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone earlier criticised the decision to hold most of the La Liga matches this weekend, a sentiment echoed by Michel.

“I wasn’t upset, but we shouldn’t celebrate anything since this match shouldn’t have been played,” the Girona boss said.

READ | Flick, Simeone call for matches to be suspended due to Valencia floods

“Taking three points after the physical and mental toll of playing in different competitions and travelling ... the team gives everything, and that’s very positive.”

Michel acknowledged that his team’s defensive performance was not good enough to effectively control the match.

“We competed well; the first half was very good, but we conceded two goals from situations we could have defended better,” he said.

“Even though I wanted to make changes to bring in the young players at 4-2, the 4-3 score complicated things. It was a tough situation for them. As coaches, we want to control the game more, but it turned out this way.”

Miguel Gutierrez, who opened the scoring, marked the goal by holding up a shirt that read, ‘This is for you, Henry. Go Valencia’.

Girona FC’s Miguel Gutierrez shows a shirt with a message in support of Valencia after scoring his team’s first goal during the La Liga match against CD Leganes at Montilivi Stadium on Saturday in Girona.
Girona FC’s Miguel Gutierrez shows a shirt with a message in support of Valencia after scoring his team’s first goal during the La Liga match against CD Leganes at Montilivi Stadium on Saturday in Girona. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
lightbox-info

Girona FC’s Miguel Gutierrez shows a shirt with a message in support of Valencia after scoring his team’s first goal during the La Liga match against CD Leganes at Montilivi Stadium on Saturday in Girona. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

“The first shirt I lifted was for my friend Enrique, whose mother is missing. She was swept away by the current, and they’re still trying to find her,” he said.

The 23-year-old said the past few days had been emotional.

“I believe the match takes a backseat. Aside from Madrid, the city I’ve spent the most time in where I have the most friends and connections is Valencia,” Gutierrez said.

“I can assure you that I’ve seen videos and been on video calls with friends and it’s a complete disaster, an absolute nightmare.”

Related Topics

La Liga /

La Liga 2024-25 /

Girona /

Michel /

Leganes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand LIVE score, 3rd Test Day 3: Jadeja gets 10-wicket haul; NZ all-out for 174, IND needs 147 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. La Liga 2024-2025: Girona should not have played against Leganes in wake of flood disaster, says manager Michel
    Reuters
  3. Liverpool manager Slot hoping Konate avoided serious arm injury after coming off in ’a lot of pain’
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND A vs AUS A: India A accused of ball tampering in loss to Australia A, Cricket Australia clarifies
    Team Sportstar
  5. Most 10-wicket hauls for India in Tests: Ravindra Jadeja moves to fourth place with 10-fer during IND vs NZ 3rd Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2024-2025: Girona should not have played against Leganes in wake of flood disaster, says manager Michel
    Reuters
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Flick, Simeone call for matches to be suspended due to Valencia floods
    Reuters
  3. La Liga clubs to help raise money for victims of Spain’s flash floods
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match postponed due to deadly floods in Valencian region
    Reuters
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Gimenez’s own goal ends Atletico’s unbeaten run in 1-0 defeat at Betis
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand LIVE score, 3rd Test Day 3: Jadeja gets 10-wicket haul; NZ all-out for 174, IND needs 147 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. La Liga 2024-2025: Girona should not have played against Leganes in wake of flood disaster, says manager Michel
    Reuters
  3. Liverpool manager Slot hoping Konate avoided serious arm injury after coming off in ’a lot of pain’
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND A vs AUS A: India A accused of ball tampering in loss to Australia A, Cricket Australia clarifies
    Team Sportstar
  5. Most 10-wicket hauls for India in Tests: Ravindra Jadeja moves to fourth place with 10-fer during IND vs NZ 3rd Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment