MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League: Haaland scores brace as Man City notches commanding 5-0 win against Sparta

Pep Guardiola’s side climbed to third in Europe’s elite club competition with seven points after three games, while Sparta has four points.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 02:48 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s fourth goal.
Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s fourth goal. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE
infoIcon

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s fourth goal. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE

Erling Haaland back-heeled home a stunning strike, the first of two goals on the night for Manchester City’s goal-scoring machine, as City cruised past Sparta Prague 5-0 on Wednesday to remain unbeaten in its Champions League campaign.

Phil Foden, John Stones and Matheus Nunes also scored for Pep Guardiola’s side, which climbed to third in Europe’s elite club competition with seven points after three games, while Sparta has four points.

The 24-year-old Foden got the 2023 Champions League winner on the scoreboard in the third minute when he latched on to a pass from Manuel Akanji and slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

AS IT HAPPENED: Manchester City vs Sparta Prague highlights

Haaland brought the blue-clad City fans out of their seats at Etihad Stadium when he scored in spectacular fashion in the 58th minute, leaping high to backheel home Savinho’s cross from out of the air.

Stones padded City’s lead in the 64th minute when he leapt to head home from a superb cross from Nunes, and Haaland completed his brace with a more traditional finish four minutes later, easily slotting home a pass from Savinho to put his scoring tally at 44 Champions League goals.

City was awarded a penalty in the 88th minute for a foul by Angelo Preciado, and Nunes fired his shot past keeper Peter Vindahl Jensen.

Related Topics

Manchester City /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League /

Sparta Prague

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League: Haaland scores brace as Man City notches commanding 5-0 win against Sparta
    Reuters
  2. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich highlights, BAR 4-1 BAY, UEFA Champions League: Hat-trick hero Raphinha helps Blaugranas cruise to thumping win
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Champions League: Raphinha hat-trick guides Barcelona to 4-1 thrashing of Bayern Munich
    Reuters
  4. Manchester City vs Sparta Prague highlights, UEFA Champions League: Haaland grabs brace as City cruises to 5-0 win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch BAR vs BAY in UEFA Champions League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UEFA Champions League: Haaland scores brace as Man City notches commanding 5-0 win against Sparta
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League: Raphinha hat-trick guides Barcelona to 4-1 thrashing of Bayern Munich
    Reuters
  3. Manchester City vs Sparta Prague highlights, UEFA Champions League: Haaland grabs brace as City cruises to 5-0 win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich highlights, BAR 4-1 BAY, UEFA Champions League: Hat-trick hero Raphinha helps Blaugranas cruise to thumping win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Champions League: Azerbaijan and Spain competing to host final in 2027 after withdrawal of Milan
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League: Haaland scores brace as Man City notches commanding 5-0 win against Sparta
    Reuters
  2. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich highlights, BAR 4-1 BAY, UEFA Champions League: Hat-trick hero Raphinha helps Blaugranas cruise to thumping win
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Champions League: Raphinha hat-trick guides Barcelona to 4-1 thrashing of Bayern Munich
    Reuters
  4. Manchester City vs Sparta Prague highlights, UEFA Champions League: Haaland grabs brace as City cruises to 5-0 win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch BAR vs BAY in UEFA Champions League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment