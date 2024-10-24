UEFA Champions League: Haaland scores brace as Man City notches commanding 5-0 win against Sparta

Erling Haaland back-heeled home a stunning strike, the first of two goals on the night for Manchester City’s goal-scoring machine, as City cruised past Sparta Prague 5-0 on Wednesday to remain unbeaten in its Champions League campaign.

Phil Foden, John Stones and Matheus Nunes also scored for Pep Guardiola’s side, which climbed to third in Europe’s elite club competition with seven points after three games, while Sparta has four points.

The 24-year-old Foden got the 2023 Champions League winner on the scoreboard in the third minute when he latched on to a pass from Manuel Akanji and slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Haaland brought the blue-clad City fans out of their seats at Etihad Stadium when he scored in spectacular fashion in the 58th minute, leaping high to backheel home Savinho’s cross from out of the air.

Stones padded City’s lead in the 64th minute when he leapt to head home from a superb cross from Nunes, and Haaland completed his brace with a more traditional finish four minutes later, easily slotting home a pass from Savinho to put his scoring tally at 44 Champions League goals.

City was awarded a penalty in the 88th minute for a foul by Angelo Preciado, and Nunes fired his shot past keeper Peter Vindahl Jensen.