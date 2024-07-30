Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 4 Live Medal Tally - July 30: Japan on top of standings; India 26th with one bronze

Japan was on top of the Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally on Tuesday after winning six gold, two silver and four bronze.

China, Australia and South Korea were also tied on five gold medals after the third day of the 2024 Games.

India, which won its first medal of the 2024 Games on Sunday after shooter Manu Bhaker clinched the bronze, was 26th in the overall standings after the country failed to secure a single medal on Monday.

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began on Friday and concludes on August 11.

The Paris Olympics feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — LIVE MEDALS TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)