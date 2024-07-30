MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 4 Live Medal Tally - July 30: Japan on top of standings; India 26th with one bronze

India, which won its first medal of the 2024 Games on Sunday after shooter Manu Bhaker clinched the bronze, was 26th in the overall standings after the country failed to secure a single medal on Monday.

Updated : Jul 30, 2024 10:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Manu Bhaker, left, and teammate Sarabjot Singh compete in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round.
India’s Manu Bhaker, left, and teammate Sarabjot Singh compete in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round. | Photo Credit: AP
India’s Manu Bhaker, left, and teammate Sarabjot Singh compete in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round. | Photo Credit: AP

Japan was on top of the Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally on Tuesday after winning six gold, two silver and four bronze.

China, Australia and South Korea were also tied on five gold medals after the third day of the 2024 Games.

India, which won its first medal of the 2024 Games on Sunday after shooter Manu Bhaker clinched the bronze, was 26th in the overall standings after the country failed to secure a single medal on Monday.

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began on Friday and concludes on August 11.

The Paris Olympics feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — LIVE MEDALS TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)

POS NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
1 Japan 6 2 4 12
2 France 5 8 3 16
3 China 5 5 2 12
4 Australia 5 4 0 9
5 South Korea 5 3 1 9
6 USA 3 8 9 20
7 Great Britain 2 5 3 10
8 Italy 2 3 3 8
9 Canada 2 1 2 5
10 Hong Kong 2 0 1 3
26 India 0 0 1 1

