MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Badminton fans see double as Xu twins and Stoeva sisters play

Twins Annie and Kerry Xu of the United States battled it out with Bulgarian sisters Stefani and Gabriela Stoeva on Tuesday at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena in Paris.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 16:02 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Bulgarian sisters Gabriela and Stefani Stoeva (left) and American sisters Kerry and Annie Xu (right).
FILE PHOTO: Bulgarian sisters Gabriela and Stefani Stoeva (left) and American sisters Kerry and Annie Xu (right). | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bulgarian sisters Gabriela and Stefani Stoeva (left) and American sisters Kerry and Annie Xu (right). | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

It is not often that siblings qualify for Olympic badminton together -- and even less common that two pairs of siblings play each other in a women’s doubles match.

Twins Annie and Kerry Xu of the United States battled it out with Bulgarian sisters Stefani and Gabriela Stoeva on Tuesday at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena in Paris.

The Stoevas, who are playing in their third Olympics, won the group-stage match 21-18 21-12, having to push harder in the second game after the rush of winning the first.

For both pairs, the experience was surreal.

READ | Egyptian fencer Hafez carrying a ‘little Olympian’ as she reveals pregnancy at Summer Games

“It was interesting because people are already surprised when they see twins competing at the Olympics together. To be able to play against someone else who has gone through a similar path, a pretty unique path, is very interesting,” said Annie, 24, who looks identical to her sister.

“I spend so much time with her that whenever I look at her I can kind of tell what she’s feeling -- like if she’s nervous I know if I need to cheer her up,” Annie said.

Kerry, who said the pair had started badminton at the same time when they were children, added that being sisters helped them to execute their strategies better because they spent all their time together and could pivot quickly.

“I think sharing this moment at the Olympics with your sister -- I cannot describe with others how that is,” Stefani, 28, said. “I think they feel the same.”

In an interview with all four together, Gabriela and Annie said both pairs of sisters had experienced similar moments on court, such as squabbling with each other and being scolded by their parents for doing so in front of the television cameras, only for them to quickly make up without uttering a word.

“When we were young, you could see it on our faces and then our parents called us and said ‘why are you fighting on camera?’,” said 30-year-old Gabriela, who was sporting Olympic-themed nails that matched her sister’s.

The four agreed with a laugh that they still fought with their sisters while playing but had learned to hide it better.

Related stories

Related Topics

Badminton /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Badminton fans see double as Xu twins and Stoeva sisters play
    Reuters
  2. India vs Ireland Hockey Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates: IND will look to gain upper hand against IRL
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win bronze; Balraj Panwar ends 5th in QF race, to compete for 13-24th places; Hockey team to face Ireland at 4:45PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lani Pallister pulls out of 1500m freestyle after testing positive for COVID-19
    AFP
  5. Chennai to host India’s first night race on street circuit at Indian Racing Festival
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Badminton fans see double as Xu twins and Stoeva sisters play
    Reuters
  2. India vs Ireland Hockey Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates: IND will look to gain upper hand against IRL
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lani Pallister pulls out of 1500m freestyle after testing positive for COVID-19
    AFP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Egyptian fencer Hafez carrying a ‘little Olympian’ as she reveals pregnancy at Summer Games
    Reuters
  5. Manu Bhaker becomes first Indian woman to win two medals at a single Olympics edition
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Badminton fans see double as Xu twins and Stoeva sisters play
    Reuters
  2. India vs Ireland Hockey Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates: IND will look to gain upper hand against IRL
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win bronze; Balraj Panwar ends 5th in QF race, to compete for 13-24th places; Hockey team to face Ireland at 4:45PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lani Pallister pulls out of 1500m freestyle after testing positive for COVID-19
    AFP
  5. Chennai to host India’s first night race on street circuit at Indian Racing Festival
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment