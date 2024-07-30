Paris 2024 Olympics: Lani Pallister pulls out of 1500m freestyle after testing positive for COVID-19

Australian medal hope Lani Pallister has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Paris Olympics and pulled out of the women’s 1500m freestyle on Tuesday.

It was a shattering blow for the 22-year-old, who finished third at the 2022 world championships and was primed for a strong showing in Paris.

Pallister is the second swimmer to test positive this week following British breaststroke silver medallist Adam Peaty.

“She has tested positive for Covid and has made the decision to save her energy for the 4x200m freestyle relay on Thursday,” the Australian Olympic Committee announced.

Pallister is also due to swim the 800m on Saturday.

The 22-year-old pulled out shortly before the start of heats for the 1500m free at the La Defense Arena.

Pallister had already pulled out of the 400m freestyle, won by compatriot Ariarne Titmus, in order to focus on the longer distance event.

Two years ago, she became the first female swimmer to win three freestyle gold medals at a single short-course world championships when she clinched the 400-800-1500 treble.