British swimmer Adam Peaty has tested positive for COVID, Team GB said on Monday, a day after he narrowly missed out on the 100 metres breaststroke gold at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Peaty shared the silver with American Nic Fink after both swimmers finished 0.02 seconds behind Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- EBFC 3-1 IAFFT LIVE score, Durand Cup 2024: Second half underway; Crespo adds a third for East Bengal against Air Force
- Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 Live Score Updates July 29: Indian men’s team loses to Tukiye in Archery; India draws with Argentina in Hockey; Djokovic beats Nadal
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Britain’s Peaty tests positive for COVID after silver medal win
- Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 3 Live: China on top of standings with five golds; India slips to 23rd position
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen beats Julien Carraggi in Group Stage encounter
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE