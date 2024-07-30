MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Egyptian fencer Hafez carrying a ‘little Olympian’ as she reveals pregnancy at Summer Games

The 26-year-old Hafez, competing at her third Olympics, beat American world number 10 Elizabeth Tartakovsky 15-13 before losing 15-7 to Jeon Hayoung of South Korea in the round of 16.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 14:07 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Nada Hafez of Team Egypt.
Nada Hafez of Team Egypt. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Nada Hafez of Team Egypt. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez had double reason to celebrate after picking up her first victory at an Olympics in the women’s sabre event on Monday as she revealed that she did so while seven months pregnant.

The 26-year-old Hafez, competing at her third Olympics, beat American world number 10 Elizabeth Tartakovsky 15-13 before losing 15-7 to Jeon Hayoung of South Korea in the round of 16 at the Grand Palais.

Later Hafez said that she was proud not only of her performance, but of having competed while expecting her baby.

“What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three! It was me, my competitor, & my yet-to-come to our world, little baby!” Hafez wrote on Instagram.

“I’m writing this post to say that pride fills my being for securing my place in the round of 16 ... this specific Olympics was different. Three times Olympian but this time carrying a little Olympian one,” she added.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024: Murphy family celebrates Olympics medal with gender reveal

Hafez, who previously competed at the Games in 2016 and 2021, said she revealed the news to “shed light on the strength, perseverance of the Egyptian woman”.

“The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life and sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it,” she sadi.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics Day 4 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh win bronze medal; Balraj Panwar on cusp of history in rowing quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Egyptian fencer Hafez carrying a ‘little Olympian’ as she reveals pregnancy at Summer Games
    Reuters
  3. Shooting at Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 30: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Why women have outperformed men in air rifle shooting?
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win bronze in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Egyptian fencer Hafez carrying a ‘little Olympian’ as she reveals pregnancy at Summer Games
    Reuters
  2. Manu Bhaker becomes first Indian woman to win two medals at a single Olympics edition
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win bronze in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day Four: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Why women have outperformed men in air rifle shooting?
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics Day 4 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh win bronze medal; Balraj Panwar on cusp of history in rowing quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Egyptian fencer Hafez carrying a ‘little Olympian’ as she reveals pregnancy at Summer Games
    Reuters
  3. Shooting at Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 30: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Why women have outperformed men in air rifle shooting?
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win bronze in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment