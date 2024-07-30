Paris 2024 Olympics: Fencer Olga Kharlan claims Ukraine’s first medal with bronze in women’s sabre

Olga Kharlan claimed a dramatic bronze medal for Ukraine as she rallied from a six-point deficit to beat Choi Sebin of South Korea and hand her country its first medal at the Paris Games, in the women’s sabre on Monday.

Kharlan, now a five-time Olympic medallist, came from 10-4 down to triumph 15-14 to the cheers of an ecstatic crowd at the Grand Palais.

The former world champion, who won her first Olympic medal earning gold in the 2008 team event, returns to an Olympic podium after being ousted in the Round of 32 at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Kharlan, 33, reached the Paris Games through an invitation by the IOC after being disqualified for refusing to shake hands with a Russian opponent at last year’s World Championships in Milan, in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“This is for the athletes from my country who could not be here ... and also for all the athletes who are here representing Ukraine,” Kharlan said after celebrating her win by counting off her five medals on her hands.

“It may be bronze, but for me it’s gold. You don’t know how difficult it is to prepare and concentrate on the competition when you are at home, under attack, every day.

“Where did I find the strength for a comeback against my Korean opponent? I am a Ukrainian. We have strength. We always have strength. We will always keep fighting.”

Later, Manon Apithy-Brunet clinched the gold medal as she prevailed 15-12 against Sara Balzer in an all-French final, while Cheung Ka-long of Hong Kong secured back-to-back gold medals in the men’s foil as he beat Italy’s Filippo Machhi 15-14.