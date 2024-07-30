MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Two boxers who failed gender tests at World Championships cleared for Games

Algeria’s Imane Khelif was disqualified hours before her gold medal bout at the women’s World Championships in New Delhi last year after she failed to meet IBA’s eligibility criteria.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 11:07 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Algerian boxer Imane Khelif.
FILE PHOTO: Algerian boxer Imane Khelif. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Algerian boxer Imane Khelif. | Photo Credit: AP

Two boxers who were disqualified from last year’s World Champion­ships for failing gender eligibility tests are eligible to compete at the Paris Olympics, the International Olympic Committee said on Monday.

Algeria’s Imane Khelif was disqualified hours before her gold medal bout at the women’s World Championships in New Delhi last year after she failed to meet the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) eligibility criteria.

Taiwan’s double world champion Lin Yu-ting also lost her bronze medal at the same competition after she too failed to meet the criteria.

At the time, IBA president Umar Kremlev told Russian news agency TASS that the boxers had “XY chromosomes”.

READ | Fencer Olga Kharlan claims Ukraine’s first medal with bronze in women’s sabre

The World Championships were organised by the IBA, which is no longer a federation recognised by the IOC.

The boxing competition at the Paris Olympics is being organised by the Paris Boxing Unit (PBU), an ad-hoc unit established by the IOC’s Executive Board.

“All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations in accordance with rules 1.4 and 3.1 of the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit,” the IOC said in a statement.

“The PBU endeavoured to restrict amendments to minimise the impact on athletes’ preparation and guaranteeing consistency between Olympic Games.”

Khelif next faces Angela Carini in a welterweight bout on Thursday, while Yu-ting takes on either Marcelat Sakobi or Sitora Turdibekova in the featherweight division on Friday. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Boxing /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics /

IBA /

IOC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shooting at Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 30: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot in action in 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics Day 4 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh lead 12-6 in bronze medal match; Badminton, archery later today; Balraj Panwar on cusp of history in rowing quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Two boxers who failed gender tests at World Championships cleared for Games
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day Four: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Japan surges past China for men’s gymnastics team gold, Americans end drought with bronze
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day Four: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Why women have outperformed men in air rifle shooting?
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Rohan Bopanna retires from Indian tennis after Summer Games exit
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Canada challenges six-points deduction by FIFA for drone scandal
    AP
  5. Shooting at Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 30: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot in action in 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shooting at Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 30: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot in action in 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics Day 4 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh lead 12-6 in bronze medal match; Badminton, archery later today; Balraj Panwar on cusp of history in rowing quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Two boxers who failed gender tests at World Championships cleared for Games
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day Four: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Japan surges past China for men’s gymnastics team gold, Americans end drought with bronze
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment