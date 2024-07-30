Paris 2024 Olympics, Day Four: What are the medal events today?

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on July 26 and concludes on August 11.

On Tuesday, a total of 11 medal events will be held across shooting, table tennis, judo, artistic gymnastics, rugby sevens, fencing and swimming.

Here are the medal events for Day Four of Paris 2024 Olympics (timings in IST):-

13:00 - Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Final and Bronze-Medal Match

17:00 - Table Tennis - Mixed Team Final and Bronze-Medal Match

19:00 - Shooting - Trap Men’s Final

19:30 - Judo - Men’s -81kg Final and Bronze-Medal Matches

19:30 - Judo - Women’s -63kg Final and Bronze-Medal Matches

21:45 - Artistic Gymnastics - Women’s Team Final

22:30 - Rugby Sevens - Women’s Final and Bronze-Medal Match

23:00 - Fencing - Women’s Epee Team Final and Bronze-Medal Match

00:26 - Swimming - Women’s 100m Backstroke Final

00:32 - Swimming - Men’s 800m Freestyle Final

01:31 - Swimming - Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final