Paris 2024 Olympics, Day Four: What are the medal events today?

On Tuesday, a total of 11 medal events will be held across shooting, table tennis, judo, artistic gymnastics, rugby sevens, fencing and swimming.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 13:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: The Paris 2024 Olympic gold medal - a hexagonal, polished piece of iron taken from the Eiffel Tower is being embedded in each gold, silver and bronze medal that will be hung around athletes’ necks.
FILE PHOTO: The Paris 2024 Olympic gold medal - a hexagonal, polished piece of iron taken from the Eiffel Tower is being embedded in each gold, silver and bronze medal that will be hung around athletes' necks. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The Paris 2024 Olympic gold medal - a hexagonal, polished piece of iron taken from the Eiffel Tower is being embedded in each gold, silver and bronze medal that will be hung around athletes’ necks. | Photo Credit: AP

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on July 26 and concludes on August 11.

On Tuesday, a total of 11 medal events will be held across shooting, table tennis, judo, artistic gymnastics, rugby sevens, fencing and swimming.

Here are the medal events for Day Four of Paris 2024 Olympics (timings in IST):-

13:00 - Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Final and Bronze-Medal Match

17:00 - Table Tennis - Mixed Team Final and Bronze-Medal Match

19:00 - Shooting - Trap Men’s Final

19:30 - Judo - Men’s -81kg Final and Bronze-Medal Matches

19:30 - Judo - Women’s -63kg Final and Bronze-Medal Matches

21:45 - Artistic Gymnastics - Women’s Team Final

22:30 - Rugby Sevens - Women’s Final and Bronze-Medal Match

23:00 - Fencing - Women’s Epee Team Final and Bronze-Medal Match

00:26 - Swimming - Women’s 100m Backstroke Final

00:32 - Swimming - Men’s 800m Freestyle Final

01:31 - Swimming - Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final

