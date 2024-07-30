Paris 2024 Olympics: Canada challenges six-points deduction by FIFA for drone scandal

Canada appealed against being docked six points by FIFA in a drone-spying scandal at the Paris 2024 Olympics women’s football tournament, and a verdict is expected hours before the team plays its last group-stage game Wednesday.
FIFA punished Olympic defending champion Canada on Saturday — and banned coach Bev Priestman and two assistant coaches for one year — for allegations of using a drone to spy on opponent New Zealand’s practices.
The expected legal move by the Canadian football federation and Olympic body was formally registered Monday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a fast-track case.
CAS said it aims to have an appeal hearing Tuesday with its panel of three judges giving a verdict by midday Wednesday. The coaches’ bans are not part of this case.
Canada plays Colombia in Nice on Wednesday night and needs to know where it stands before the game starts.
The deduction by FIFA wiped out Canada’s points earned by winning its first two games against New Zealand and France. Canada stunned France 2-1 on Sunday with a second-half comeback capped by winning goal in the 12th minute of stoppage time.
Canada could still advance to the quarterfinals in the 12-team tournament even with a loss in court and win on the field Wednesday. Two third-place teams in the three groups will go to the knockout stage.
Canadian officials have said no player was involved in any alleged cheating, which they suspect has been a systemic problem potentially over years.
Priestman, who coached the team since 2020, has apologized and said she is “absolutely heartbroken for the players.”
The 38-year-old English coach could yet appeal to CAS against her FIFA ban as an individual.
