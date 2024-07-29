Paris Olympics 2024: USWNT beats Germany 4-1 at Olympics, Australia rallies past Zambia 6-5 despite Banda hat trick

Sophia Smith scored a pair of goals to help the United States beat Germany 4-1 and advance to the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics on Sunday night.

Mallory Swanson and Lynn Williams also scored for the USWNT, which defeated Zambia 3-0 in the opener.

The Americans are playing their first major tournament under new coach Emma Hayes, who took over the U.S. team in late May.

Hayes is tasked with leading the Americans as they seek to distance themselves from the disappointment of last summer’s Women’s World Cup, when they crashed out in the round of 16.

The United States is the winningest team in the Olympics, with four gold medals. The Americans won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games under former coach Vlatko Andonovski, who resigned following the World Cup.

Smith started for the United States after leaving the opener in the first half with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Ten minutes into the match, Smith struck a cross from Trinity Rodman that sailed past German goalkeeper Katrin-Ann Berger.

Giulia Gwinn equalized in the 22nd minute with a low, bouncing shot from well outside the penalty area that eluded diving U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Swanson put the United States back in front in the 26th. Berger punched out an attempt from distance by Smith, but Swanson picked up the rebound for a goal. It was Swanson’s third goal of the Olympics.

Swanson is the second player to score three goals in the group at an Olympics, joining Abby Wambach in 2012.

Smith scored her second in the 44th minute on a high-arcing shot that hit the far post and caromed into the goal.

Williams, a substitute, added the final goal in the 89th minute and fans in Marseille chanted “USA! USA!” as time ran down.

U.S. defender Tierna Davidson left the match with an injury and was replaced by Emily Sonnett.

Alexandra Popp left in the 76th minute with what appeared to be a right leg injury. It was a blow to Germany, which was already playing without midfielder Lena Oberdorf (knee).

The United States plays Australia in Marseille to conclude group play. Germany, which defeated Australia in its Olympic opener 3-0, plays Zambia in Saint-Etienne.

Australia produced a stunning comeback to beat Zambia in Nice and boost its chances of advancing to the quarterfinals the tournament.

Michelle Heyman’s goal in the 90th minute at Stade de Nice settled a thrilling match that Zambia led 5-2 early in the second half, with Barbra Banda scoring a first-half hat trick.

“We would not have wanted it to go exactly how it did, but I think the way that the game ended says so much for the hardened spirit of this team,” said Australia’s Steph Catley, who scored twice. “We knew we could get back into it, we knew we could score more goals.”

Zambia had been involved in the highest scoring game in the history of women’s soccer at the Olympics — beaten 10-3 by the Netherlands at the Tokyo Games three years ago, with Banda scoring a hat trick in that match too.

An own goal by Ngambo Musole sparked Australia’s fightback in the 58th.

Two more goals from Catley — a free kick in the 65th and a penalty in the 78th — evened the score and set up the dramatic finale.

Heyman had come on as a substitute in the 57th and slotted home the winner for the Matildas, who were World Cup semifinalists last year.

Australia lost 3-0 to Germany in its opening game in Group B and was looking set for a second defeat after Zambia raced to a commanding lead.

As well as Banda’s hat trick, Racheal Kundananji scored twice. Alanna Kennedy and Hayley Raso scored in the first half for Australia, which plays the United States in its final group game.

Zambia plays German next.

World champion Spain beat Nigeria to make it two wins from two in Group C.

Alexia Putellas scored in the 85th at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes to leave Spain three points clear at the top of the group, ahead of Japan and Brazil.

The game was goalless going in to the final stages when Putellas curled a long free kick past goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie into the top corner.

Colombia recovered from opening loss to France by beating New Zealand in Lyon.

Goals from Marcela Restrepo and Leicy Santos secured the win that provisionally moved the Colombians level on points with France in Group A.

World Cup quarterfinalist Colombia took an early lead through Restrepo in the 27th and Santos sealed the win in the 72nd.

Despite back-to-back losses New Zealand is still above last-place Canada, which was handed a six-point deduction after the drone spying scandal.