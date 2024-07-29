Former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane joins Serie A newcomer Como

Former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has joined Serie A newcomer Como on a free transfer in a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old Varane, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, left Old Trafford earlier this summer when his three-year stay drew to a close with the expiry of his contract.

A statement Sunday on Como’s official website announced Varane’s “two-year contract with an option to extend.”

Como 1907 is thrilled to announce the signing of French defender @raphaelvarane from Manchester United on a two year deal with an option to extend. pic.twitter.com/AcaVatSNcS — Como1907 (@Como_1907) July 28, 2024

Varane won three Spanish league titles and four Champions League titles in his time at Real Madrid before joining United in 2021.

Como hired Cesc Fabregas as its head coach earlier in July after the former Spain midfielder helped the club earn promotion last season as an assistant.

Fabregas and his former Arsenal teammate Thierry Henry are minority shareholders in Como, which is located in Italy’s Lombardy region.