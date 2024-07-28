MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Japan frustrates Brazil with late 2-1 win, Colombia outclasses New Zealand

Brazil were leading thanks to Jheniffer’s strike but conceded two stoppage time goals to Japan, who collected its first points after a defeat by Spain in Thursday’s opener, courtesy of Saki Kumagai and Momoko Tanikawa.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 23:27 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Saki Kumagai of Japan scores first goal via penalty against Brazil in Paris 2024 Olympics.
Saki Kumagai of Japan scores first goal via penalty against Brazil in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Saki Kumagai of Japan scores first goal via penalty against Brazil in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Brazil missed the chance to secure a quarterfinal spot after a late 2-1 loss to Japan in their Group C clash at Parc des Princes, while Colombia edged Group A rival New Zealand 2-0 in the second matchday of women’s Olympic football on Sunday.

Brazil were leading thanks to Jheniffer’s strike but conceded two stoppage time goals to Japan, who collected its first points after a defeat by Spain in Thursday’s opener, courtesy of Saki Kumagai and Momoko Tanikawa.

Colombia bounced back after falling to hosts France and boosted its chances of making it to the next round with their first win thanks to Marcela Restrepo’s volley and a goal from Leicy Santos.

The top two teams in each three groups advance, along with two best third-placed sides.

Brazil went ahead with a fine Jheniffer low shot in the 56th minute after a play created by six-time Olympian Marta, who left the pitch to a standing ovation six minutes from time.

ALSO READ | La Liga 2024-25: Brazil teenager Endrick joins Real Madrid

Japan, who had missed a penalty before halftime, levelled in stoppage time thanks to Kumagai’s kick from the spot after a handball by Yasmim before substitute Tanikawa netted from long range after a misplaced pass by Rafaelle.

Elsewhere, Colombia opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a brilliant volley by Restrepo, who pounced on some sloppy New Zealand defending.

Leicy Santos’s fine strike off the woodwork sealed the win for Colombia in the 72nd minute to move it on to three points.

Host France and world champion Spain play later on Sunday, along with Australia, Canada, Germany and the United States. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

olympics /

Women's Football /

Marta /

Brazil /

Japan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 3: Indians in action today — July 29 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. India at Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker secures India’s first medal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Japan frustrates Brazil with late 2-1 win, Colombia outclasses New Zealand
    Reuters
  4. SL vs IND Highlights, 2nd T20I: Sri Lanka 161/7 (20); India wins by 7 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Durant inspires USA in rout of Serbia to launch Olympic defence
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 3: Indians in action today — July 29 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Japan frustrates Brazil with late 2-1 win, Colombia outclasses New Zealand
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024: Durant inspires USA in rout of Serbia to launch Olympic defence
    AFP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 3: July 29 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mildred ‘Babe’ Didrikson: Only athlete to win medals in running, jumping, and throwing in a single Olympic edition
    Aditya Padinjat
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 3: Indians in action today — July 29 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. India at Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker secures India’s first medal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Japan frustrates Brazil with late 2-1 win, Colombia outclasses New Zealand
    Reuters
  4. SL vs IND Highlights, 2nd T20I: Sri Lanka 161/7 (20); India wins by 7 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Durant inspires USA in rout of Serbia to launch Olympic defence
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment