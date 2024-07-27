MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Argentina rallies for 3-1 win over Iraq, Spain beats Dominican Republic

Argentina recovered from its chaotic opening loss to Morocco and boosted its chances of reaching the next round as it went top of Group B on goal difference.

Published : Jul 27, 2024 21:34 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Argentina players celebrates after winning the men’s group B match against Iraq.
Argentina players celebrates after winning the men’s group B match against Iraq. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Argentina players celebrates after winning the men’s group B match against Iraq. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Argentina earned a 3-1 win over Iraq in Lyon and Spain outclassed the Dominican Republic 3-1 in Bordeaux in the second matchday of the men’s Olympic football tournament on Saturday.

Argentina recovered from its chaotic opening loss to Morocco and boosted its chances of reaching the next round as it went top of Group B on goal difference.

Debutants Dominican Republic’s first Olympic goal was not enough to stop the Spaniards which scored twice in the second half to clinch a quarter-final spot with its second Group C win.

Argentina opened the scoring after 14 minutes thanks to a Thiago Almada’s volley after Julian Alvarez set him up but Iraq captain Aymen Hussein equalised seconds before halftime with a brilliant header.

Substitute Luciano Gondou restored Argentina’s lead with a close-range finish before a superb strike by Ezequiel Fernandez six minutes from time secured all three points for the 2004 and 2008 gold medallists.

Spain dominated from the early stages and went ahead in the 24th minute when Fermin Lopez pounced on a poor clearance by the Dominican goalkeeper to score.

Angel Montes de Oca equalised with a towering header from a corner in the 38th minute but Dominica’s hopes of a shock suffered a major blow with Edison Azcona’s red card for a foul on Pau Cubarsi.

Alejandro Baena restored Spain’s lead when his long-range strike deflected off an opponent into the net and Miguel Gutierrez’s tap-in into an empty goal sealed victory.

Hosts France, Israel, Japan and the United States are in action later on Saturday. 

