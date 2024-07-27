MagazineBuy Print

La Liga 2024-25: Brazil teenager Endrick joins Real Madrid

Spanish media reported that Endrick, who will wear Real’s number 16 jersey, was signed for an initial fee of 35 million euros ($38 million) with a further 25 million euros in possible add-ons.

Published : Jul 27, 2024 18:49 IST

Reuters
Real Madrid’s new signing Endrick poses for a photograph during the presentation.
Real Madrid's new signing Endrick poses for a photograph during the presentation. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Real Madrid’s new signing Endrick poses for a photograph during the presentation. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazilian forward Endrick shed tears of pride after signing a six-year contract with Real Madrid, days after celebrating his 18th birthday.

The La Liga club had agreed to sign Endrick from Sao Paulo-based Palmeiras in 2022, with a view to him joining Madrid in July 2024 after turning 18.

Spanish media reported that Endrick, who will wear Real’s number 16 jersey, was signed for an initial fee of 35 million euros ($38 million) with a further 25 million euros in possible add-ons.

ALSO READ: Atletico Madrid reaches agreement to sign Le Normand

“This is crazy! I’m so happy. Since I was a kid, I have always been a Madrid fan, and now I am going to play for Madrid,” Endrick said at his presentation ceremony.

“I don’t have words to describe what I am feeling. I always wanted to be here. I wanted to play for Madrid. It was a dream. Today, it is a reality.”

A product of the Palmeiras academy, Endrick has scored three goals in 10 appearances for Brazil since his debut last year and is the youngest male player to score an international goal at Wembley.

He scored 21 times in 82 Palmeiras games.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

