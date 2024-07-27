MagazineBuy Print

Atletico Madrid reaches agreement to sign Le Normand

Capped 17 times, Robin Le Normand was part of Spain’s victorious 2024 European Championship team that beat England in the final to lift the trophy.

Published : Jul 27, 2024 16:33 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England’s Jude Bellingham in action with Spain’s Robin Le Normand.
England’s Jude Bellingham in action with Spain’s Robin Le Normand. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Atletico Madrid has reached an agreement with Real Sociedad for the transfer of Spain centre back Robin Le Normand, both LaLiga clubs said on Saturday.

Neither Atletico nor Sociedad disclosed the financial details, but Spanish media reported that the deal will be worth around 30 million euros (32.57 million USD) plus add-ons. The length of the 27-year-old’s contract was not revealed.

“Atletico and Sociedad have reached an agreement for the transfer of Le Normand. The deal will be finalised in the coming days when the player returns from his holiday,” Atletico said in a statement.

Having started his career with Ligue 1 side Brest, the France-born player joined Sociedad in 2016. He has since made 221 appearances for Sociedad’s first team and won the Copa del Rey in the 2019-20 season.

“We’ll always remember his dedication and gratitude to the colours that have shaped him into the player he is today. Good luck,” Sociedad said on social media platform X.

Capped 17 times, Le Normand was part of Spain’s victorious 2024 European Championship team.

