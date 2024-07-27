MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FC Goa in Durand Cup 2024: Squad, match schedule, overall record

Here’s everything you need to know about FC Goa’s squad, schedule, and overall record ahead of the Durand Cup 2024.

Published : Jul 27, 2024 12:39 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: FC Goa Head Coach Manolo Marquez.
File Photo: FC Goa Head Coach Manolo Marquez. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo: FC Goa Head Coach Manolo Marquez. | Photo Credit: PTI

The 2024 edition of the Durand Cup is set to kick off on July 27 at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan with a match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Downtown Heroes.

FC Goa has won the Durand Cup only once in its history when it defeated Mohammedan SC in the final in 2021 and with its strong showing in the last ISL season it will be hoping to carry its momentum and add a second Durand Cup to its trophy cabinet.

FC Goa will continue to run under the helm of Manolo Marquez who was recently also appointed as the head coach of the Indian national football team.

Placed in Group F, the Goan club will face past Hyderabad FC and Shillong Lajong fc and Thibuvan Army FC to enter the knockouts.

FC Goa squad:
FC Goa has not announced its squad yet.

Here’s what FC Goa’s Durand Cup 2024 group stage schedule look like:

Date Match Time Venue
August 5 FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC 7 pm IST Shillong
August 8 FC Goa vs Tribhuvan Army FC 7 pm IST Shillong
August 17 FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong FC 7 pm IST Shillong

Mohammedan SC record in Durand Cup

FC Goa became the fourth ever Goan club to win the Durand Cup in 2021. Apart from that it hasn’t had a great time in India’s oldest football tournament.

FC Goa in the Durand Cup
Winner: 2021

Related stories

Related Topics

Durand Cup 2024 /

Durand Cup /

FC Goa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score, Day 1: Arjun, Ramita in action as 10m air rifle mixed team qualification underway
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates: 10m air rifle mixed team qualification starts, Manu Bhaker in action at 4pm
    Team Sportstar
  3. FC Goa in Durand Cup 2024: Squad, match schedule, overall record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Seine lays down red carpet for nations as Games begin with pompous ceremony
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: South Korea expresses regret after its athletes introduced as North Korea at opening ceremony
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. FC Goa in Durand Cup 2024: Squad, match schedule, overall record
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2024, MBSG v DHFC: Predicted lineups for Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup 2024, MBSG v DHFC LIVE stream info: When, where to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes FC?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2024: All you need to know about Indian football’s oldest tournament; Schedule, groups, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: FC Goa completes foreign contingent for the season with Borja Herrera signing
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score, Day 1: Arjun, Ramita in action as 10m air rifle mixed team qualification underway
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates: 10m air rifle mixed team qualification starts, Manu Bhaker in action at 4pm
    Team Sportstar
  3. FC Goa in Durand Cup 2024: Squad, match schedule, overall record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Seine lays down red carpet for nations as Games begin with pompous ceremony
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: South Korea expresses regret after its athletes introduced as North Korea at opening ceremony
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment