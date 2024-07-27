FC Goa in Durand Cup 2024: Squad, match schedule, overall record

The 2024 edition of the Durand Cup is set to kick off on July 27 at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan with a match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Downtown Heroes.

FC Goa has won the Durand Cup only once in its history when it defeated Mohammedan SC in the final in 2021 and with its strong showing in the last ISL season it will be hoping to carry its momentum and add a second Durand Cup to its trophy cabinet.

FC Goa will continue to run under the helm of Manolo Marquez who was recently also appointed as the head coach of the Indian national football team.

Placed in Group F, the Goan club will face past Hyderabad FC and Shillong Lajong fc and Thibuvan Army FC to enter the knockouts.

FC Goa squad: FC Goa has not announced its squad yet.

Here’s what FC Goa’s Durand Cup 2024 group stage schedule look like:

Date Match Time Venue August 5 FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC 7 pm IST Shillong August 8 FC Goa vs Tribhuvan Army FC 7 pm IST Shillong August 17 FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong FC 7 pm IST Shillong

Mohammedan SC record in Durand Cup

FC Goa became the fourth ever Goan club to win the Durand Cup in 2021. Apart from that it hasn’t had a great time in India’s oldest football tournament.