Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score, Day 1: Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh in men’s 10m air pistol qualification; Arjun-Ramita end 6th in 10m air rifle mixed team

Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Catch the latest scores, updates and news from the Paris 2024 events taking place on Thursday, July 27.

Updated : Jul 27, 2024 14:36 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics events taking place on Saturday, July 27.

  • July 27, 2024 14:31
    Scores after series 2

    Arjun Singh Cheema: 97 points (8, 10, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10) - 10th (overall score: 193-9x)

    Sarabjot Singh: 97 points (9, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9, 10, 10) - 16th (overall score: 191-6x)

  • July 27, 2024 14:19
    Scores after series 1

    Arjun Singh Cheema: 96 points (10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 9, 8, 10, 10, 10) - 12th

    Sarabjot Singh: 94 points (10, 9, 10, 9, 10, 9, 9, 10, 9, 9)- 28th

  • July 27, 2024 14:12
    Arjun Singh Cheema in 6th place

    Cheema has 49 points after five shots, including four inner 10s, and is in the sixth place. Still a long way to go with 55 shots remaining.

  • July 27, 2024 14:05
    Off the mark!

    The first shots have been fired in the men’s 10m air pistol qualification. 

    Arjun Singh Cheema gets a 10 to start off. Sarabjot Singh yet to begin.

  • July 27, 2024 14:01
    How many shots will one shooter take?

    Each shooter will get 60 shots, with the totals being used to determine the final standings.

  • July 27, 2024 13:59
    How many make the final?

    The top eight will advance to the final which will be held on July 28.

  • July 27, 2024 13:21
    Next up - 10m men’s air pistol qualification

    Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh will take the shooting range at 2PM IST.

  • July 27, 2024 13:11
    10m air rifle mixed team qualfication - Report

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Arjun-Ramita finish 6th in 10m air rifle mixed team qualification; ruled out of medal contention

    Paris 2024: The second Indian pair of Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh finished 12th as India’s contention ended in the mixed team event.

  • July 27, 2024 13:02
    Elavenil and Sandeep finish 12th

    The second Indian pair gets a total of 626.3 to end in the 12th place. 

    This means there will be no Indian team in the final.

  • July 27, 2024 13:01
    Ramita and Arjun finish 6th

    The Indian pair gets a total of 628.7 to end in the sixth place, meaning it will not be in contention for a medal.

  • July 27, 2024 12:54
    Ramita and Arjun after 20 shots

    Total - 210.6 (7th place)

    Ramita - 10.2, 10.7, 10.3, 10.1, 10.4, 10.7, 10.2, 10.5, 10.6, 10.7

    Arjun - 10.5, 10.6, 10.5, 10.9, 10.6, 10.5, 10.3, 10.8, 10.7, 10.8

  • July 27, 2024 12:48
    Series 2 begins

    The second set of 10 shots now for the Indian pairs. 

  • July 27, 2024 12:47
    Elavenil and Sandeep after 10 shots

    Total - 207.5 (18th)

    Elavenil - 10.5, 10.7, 10.2, 10.2, 9.9, 10.4, 10.4, 10.4, 10.5, 10.2

    Sandeep - 10.8, 10.4, 10.1, 10.2, 10.4, 10.4, 10.4, 10.9, 10.5, 10.0

  • July 27, 2024 12:43
    Ramita and Arjun after 8 shots

    Total - 167.3

    Ramita - 10.5, 10.6, 10.4, 10.1, 10.8, 10.2, 10.6, 10.7

    Arjun - 10.3, 10.1, 10.5, 10.3, 10.7, 10.3, 10.7, 10.5

    The pair is upto 10th place now.

  • July 27, 2024 12:39
    Elavenil and Sandeep after 5 shots

    Total - 113.8

    Elavenil - 10.5, 10.7, 10.2, 10.2, 9.9

    Sandeep - 10.8, 10.4, 10.1, 10.2, 10.4

    They sit in the 25th spot at the moment.

  • July 27, 2024 12:37
    Ramita and Arjun after 3 shots

    Total - 62.4

    Ramita- 10.5, 10.6, 10.4

    Arjun - 10.3, 10.1, 10.5

  • July 27, 2024 12:32
    And the qualification round begins!

    Sandeep Singh is the first one to take the shot, getting a 10.8. Elavenil is yet to take her first attempt.

  • July 27, 2024 12:14
    What is the Qualification World Record score?

    The Indian team holds the qualification World Record at 635.8 in 2023 in Cairo.

  • July 27, 2024 12:03
    Rules - 10m air rifle mixed team

    Each member of the side will shoot 30 shots in as many minutes. Teammates can fire independently of their partner. The top 4 teams will make the medal matches. 1 and 2 play for gold, 3 and 4 will face-off in the bronze medal match.

  • July 27, 2024 11:56
    Who will be the Indians in 10m air rifle mixed team qualification?

    Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal will be the first Indians in action at Paris 2024. Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh will also be competing in this event.

  • July 27, 2024 11:54
    Who will be Manu Bhaker’s biggest challenge?

    The Indian will be in action today in the women’s 10m air rifle qualification. 

    Who will be the key medal contenders in Manu Bhaker’s shooting events - 10m air pistol, 25m sports pistol?

    Manu Bhaker aims for Paris 2024 Olympic redemption against fierce competitors like Jiang Ranxin and Doreen Vennekamp.

  • July 27, 2024 11:46
    The opening ceremony on Seine!

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Seine lays down red carpet for nations as Games begin with pompous ceremony

    Seventy-one giant screens, beaming the live action from 170 cameras, and strategically placed speakers ensured that the magical atmosphere of the show reverberating throughout Paris.

  • July 27, 2024 11:16
    Indians in action - July 27

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Indians in action today — July 27 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    Paris 2024 Olympics, July 27: Who are the Indians who will be in action today?

  • July 27, 2024 11:14
    Paris 2024 - Day 1

    So, the wait is over. The Paris Olympics are now! India will begin the first day of action with the 10m air rifle mixed team. We also have badminton, boxing, rowing, hockey, tennis and table tennis in store later in the day.

