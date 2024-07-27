Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score, Day 1: Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh in men’s 10m air pistol qualification; Arjun-Ramita end 6th in 10m air rifle mixed team

- July 27, 2024 14:31Scores after series 2
Arjun Singh Cheema: 97 points (8, 10, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10) - 10th (overall score: 193-9x)
Sarabjot Singh: 97 points (9, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9, 10, 10) - 16th (overall score: 191-6x)
- July 27, 2024 14:19Scores after series 1
Arjun Singh Cheema: 96 points (10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 9, 8, 10, 10, 10) - 12th
Sarabjot Singh: 94 points (10, 9, 10, 9, 10, 9, 9, 10, 9, 9)- 28th
- July 27, 2024 14:12Arjun Singh Cheema in 6th place
Cheema has 49 points after five shots, including four inner 10s, and is in the sixth place. Still a long way to go with 55 shots remaining.
- July 27, 2024 14:05Off the mark!
The first shots have been fired in the men’s 10m air pistol qualification.
Arjun Singh Cheema gets a 10 to start off. Sarabjot Singh yet to begin.
- July 27, 2024 14:01How many shots will one shooter take?
Each shooter will get 60 shots, with the totals being used to determine the final standings.
- July 27, 2024 13:59How many make the final?
The top eight will advance to the final which will be held on July 28.
- July 27, 2024 13:21Next up - 10m men’s air pistol qualification
Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh will take the shooting range at 2PM IST.
- July 27, 2024 13:1110m air rifle mixed team qualfication - Report
- July 27, 2024 13:02Elavenil and Sandeep finish 12th
The second Indian pair gets a total of 626.3 to end in the 12th place.
This means there will be no Indian team in the final.
- July 27, 2024 13:01Ramita and Arjun finish 6th
The Indian pair gets a total of 628.7 to end in the sixth place, meaning it will not be in contention for a medal.
- July 27, 2024 12:54Ramita and Arjun after 20 shots
Total - 210.6 (7th place)
Ramita - 10.2, 10.7, 10.3, 10.1, 10.4, 10.7, 10.2, 10.5, 10.6, 10.7
Arjun - 10.5, 10.6, 10.5, 10.9, 10.6, 10.5, 10.3, 10.8, 10.7, 10.8
- July 27, 2024 12:48Series 2 begins
The second set of 10 shots now for the Indian pairs.
- July 27, 2024 12:47Elavenil and Sandeep after 10 shots
Total - 207.5 (18th)
Elavenil - 10.5, 10.7, 10.2, 10.2, 9.9, 10.4, 10.4, 10.4, 10.5, 10.2
Sandeep - 10.8, 10.4, 10.1, 10.2, 10.4, 10.4, 10.4, 10.9, 10.5, 10.0
- July 27, 2024 12:43Ramita and Arjun after 8 shots
Total - 167.3
Ramita - 10.5, 10.6, 10.4, 10.1, 10.8, 10.2, 10.6, 10.7
Arjun - 10.3, 10.1, 10.5, 10.3, 10.7, 10.3, 10.7, 10.5
The pair is upto 10th place now.
- July 27, 2024 12:39Elavenil and Sandeep after 5 shots
Total - 113.8
Elavenil - 10.5, 10.7, 10.2, 10.2, 9.9
Sandeep - 10.8, 10.4, 10.1, 10.2, 10.4
They sit in the 25th spot at the moment.
- July 27, 2024 12:37Ramita and Arjun after 3 shots
Total - 62.4
Ramita- 10.5, 10.6, 10.4
Arjun - 10.3, 10.1, 10.5
- July 27, 2024 12:32And the qualification round begins!
Sandeep Singh is the first one to take the shot, getting a 10.8. Elavenil is yet to take her first attempt.
- July 27, 2024 12:14What is the Qualification World Record score?
The Indian team holds the qualification World Record at 635.8 in 2023 in Cairo.
- July 27, 2024 12:03Rules - 10m air rifle mixed team
Each member of the side will shoot 30 shots in as many minutes. Teammates can fire independently of their partner. The top 4 teams will make the medal matches. 1 and 2 play for gold, 3 and 4 will face-off in the bronze medal match.
- July 27, 2024 11:56Who will be the Indians in 10m air rifle mixed team qualification?
Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal will be the first Indians in action at Paris 2024. Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh will also be competing in this event.
- July 27, 2024 11:54Who will be Manu Bhaker’s biggest challenge?
The Indian will be in action today in the women’s 10m air rifle qualification.
- July 27, 2024 11:46The opening ceremony on Seine!
- July 27, 2024 11:14Paris 2024 - Day 1
So, the wait is over. The Paris Olympics are now! India will begin the first day of action with the 10m air rifle mixed team. We also have badminton, boxing, rowing, hockey, tennis and table tennis in store later in the day.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score, Day 1: Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh in men’s 10m air pistol qualification; Arjun-Ramita end 6th in 10m air rifle mixed team
- Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates: Sarabjot, Arjun Cheema in action in 10m air pistol qualification; India’s 10m AR mixed teams eliminated
- Kazakhstan wins first medal of Paris 2024 Olympics
- Durand Cup 2024: All you need to know about Indian football’s oldest tournament; Schedule, groups, live streaming info
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Arjun-Ramita finish 6th in 10m air rifle mixed team qualification; ruled out of medal contention
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE