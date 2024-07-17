ISL: Sergio Lobera extends contract with Odisha FC

Sergio Lobera on Wednesday extended his contract with Odisha FC fans and signed a two-year deal. This means the Spanish tactician will stay until 2026.

Lobera led the Juggernauts to their highest-ever finish in the Indian Super League after the side finished fourth at the end of the 2023-24 season.

At the continental stage, Odisha FC, under the Spaniard, finished as the South-Zone winners in the AFC Cup 2023-24 but bowed out at the Inter-Zonal semifinals stage.

“I am delighted to be at this club. I am very excited to be part of this long-term project. I want to thank the club for their trust in me and I hope we can achieve success together and enjoy the journey,” Sergio Lobera’s commented on his extension with the club.

“His leadership and playing style have been transformative. We are confident that under Coach Lobera’s continued guidance, Odisha FC will achieve even greater success in the coming seasons,” club president Raj Athwal said.