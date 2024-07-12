MagazineBuy Print

Indian football: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan on August 18 as Durand Cup 2024 schedule anounced

The domestic schedule of Indian men’s football will begin with the 2024 Durand Cup on July 27, with East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant locking horns on August 18.

Published : Jul 12, 2024 18:55 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal played the final of last edition’s Durand Cup, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal played the final of last edition’s Durand Cup, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal played the final of last edition's Durand Cup, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

The domestic schedule of Indian men’s football will begin with the 2024 Durand Cup on July 27, with East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant locking horns on August 18.

The tournament will begin with defending champion Mohun Bagan playing Downtown Heroes FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in a Group A match, while East Bengal, the runner-up in the last edition, plays Indian Air Force in its opening match, two days later.

More to follow.

