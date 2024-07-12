The domestic schedule of Indian men’s football will begin with the 2024 Durand Cup on July 27, with East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant locking horns on August 18.

The tournament will begin with defending champion Mohun Bagan playing Downtown Heroes FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in a Group A match, while East Bengal, the runner-up in the last edition, plays Indian Air Force in its opening match, two days later.

