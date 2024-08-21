Cristiano Ronaldo launches YouTube channel, gains over a million followers after posting first video

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel on Wednesday and hundreds of thousands of subscribers signed up within a couple of hours.

The 39-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. “The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey,” Ronaldo posted on his social media accounts.

A couple of hours after posting his first video, 1.69M subscribers had joined he channel.

Ronaldo has 112.5 million followers on X (formerly known as Twitter), 170 million on Facebook and 636 million on Instagram.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player is preparing for his team’s Saudi Pro League opener against Al-Raed on Thursday.