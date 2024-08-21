MagazineBuy Print

Germany’s Manuel Neuer announces international retirement

Former Germany captain Manuel Neuer announced his international retirement after 124 caps for the national team.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 18:46 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Germany’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reacts after a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Germany’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reacts after a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) | Photo Credit: Matthias Schrader
infoIcon

Germany’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reacts after a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) | Photo Credit: Matthias Schrader

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer announced his international retirement to bring an end to a 15-year long career with Die Mannschaft.

Neuer had 124 caps to his name and has been the number one goalkeeper for more than a decade.

He went on to win the World Cup in 2014 but suffered group stage eliminations in the 2018 and 2022 editions under his captaincy.

Neuer confirmed his decision on social media site Instagram, stating, “The day had to come at some point. Today my career with the German national team ends. Everyone who knows me knows that this decision wasn’t easy for me.”

The 38-year-old last played for Germany in the home European Championships where his team was eliminated in the quarterfinals by the eventual champions Spain.

READ | A continental title remains elusive for Germany’s trendsetting goalkeeper, Neuer

Neueur is the fifth-most capped player in German history and has more caps than any other German goalkeeper.

Neuer revealed he had made the announcement after discussions with his family, as well as a comprehensive conversation with Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann on Wednesday morning.

He said he planned to “concentrate fully” on playing for Bayern, with whom he has won two Champions Leagues and 11 Bundesliga titles.

This season’s Champions League final will take place at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

Neuer broke his leg in a skiing accident in December 2022 and only returned to the Germany squad just ahead of Euro 2024 on home soil, reclaiming his role as first choice.

“It was a great time which shaped me and of which I am very proud,” he said.

“Winning the World Cup title in 2014 and the special atmosphere during the European Championship at home this year are highlights for which I am extremely grateful.

“It was an honour for me to be captain of our national team until 2023. I loved wearing the Germany jersey.”

Neuer follows fellow 2014 World Cup winners Thomas Mueller and Toni Kroos, who both played at Euro 2024, into international retirement.

On Monday, current Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan, who missed the 2014 World Cup campaign through injury, also announced he had played his last game at international level.

Germany won 81 of the 124 matches Neuer played, and he kept 51 clean sheets.

The retirement clears the way for long-time back-up Marc Andre ter Stegen of Barcelona, who is expected to take over from the Bayern captain as Germany’s number one.

With inputs from AFP

