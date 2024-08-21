MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Handing him a seven-year contract, Chelsea signs Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid

Atletico signed Felix from Benfica in 2019 for a club-record fee of 126 million euros where he scored 34 goals in 131 matches and helped them win the La Liga title in 2021.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 17:38 IST , Bengaluru

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Joao Felix impressed during his six-month loan spell at Chelsea in the 2022-23 season, scoring four goals in 20 appearances.
FILE PHOTO: Joao Felix impressed during his six-month loan spell at Chelsea in the 2022-23 season, scoring four goals in 20 appearances. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Joao Felix impressed during his six-month loan spell at Chelsea in the 2022-23 season, scoring four goals in 20 appearances. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chelsea has signed forward Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on a seven-year deal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but English media reported that Chelsea paid around 46 million pounds (59.95 million USD) to secure the 24-year-old’s return to Stamford Bridge.

Felix impressed during his six-month loan spell at Chelsea in the 2022-23 season, scoring four goals in 20 appearances. He spent the last campaign on loan at Barcelona, scoring 10 goals in 44 games.

Atletico signed Felix from Benfica in 2019 for a club-record fee of 126 million euros (140 million USD). He scored 34 goals in 131 matches and helped them win the La Liga title in 2021.

“It’s a chance for me to find a home,” Felix told Chelsea’s website. “After two loans, Chelsea and Barca, I needed to stay permanently in one place. There’s no better place for me to be than Chelsea. I see a perfect place to shine.”

READ MORE | Atletico Madrid signs England midfielder Gallagher from Chelsea

“I felt really good when I was here, despite the results we had. I’m really happy to be back,” he added.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said Felix’s versatility was important.

“The good thing about Joao is that he can play in different positions. He can play inside, he can play as a (number) nine, he can play outside,” Maresca told reporters.

“I’m really happy to be back at Chelsea and I can’t wait to get started. I can see some familiar faces from the last time I was here, which is always nice,” Felix said in a statement.

Chelsea plays Swiss side Servette in the Europa Conference League playoff stage on Thursday before visiting Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.

