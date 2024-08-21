MagazineBuy Print

Chelsea’s Palmer focused on team trophies ahead of individual awards

The 22-year-old scored 22 goals in 34 Premier League appearances in his first season with Chelsea after leaving Manchester City. He also featured in five of England’s seven European Championship matches.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 14:28 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s English midfielder Cole Palmer poses with the Men’s PFA Young Player of the Year. | Photo Credit: AFP
Chelsea’s English midfielder Cole Palmer poses with the Men’s PFA Young Player of the Year. | Photo Credit: AFP

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer was pleased to be named the PFA’s Young Player of the Year on Tuesday but the attacking midfielder said helping the club win trophies is more important than earning individual accolades.

The 22-year-old scored 22 goals in 34 Premier League appearances in his first season with Chelsea after leaving Manchester City. He featured in five of England’s seven European Championship matches, scoring in the final loss to Spain.

Palmer said he set the Players’ Player of the Year trophy as his telephone wallpaper last season as motivation but emphasized that his focus is on team success.

“The (last) whole season was a great season for me personally and hopefully, we can kick on this season,” Palmer told Sky Sports.

“I want to win trophies with Chelsea, that is the main thing, and then the individual awards are nice... It’s on me to produce for Chelsea and that’s what I plan to do.”

Palmer, the third Chelsea player to win the award after Scott Parker and Eden Hazard, recently extended his contract with the club until 2033.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

