MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester City’s Phil Foden named PFA Men’s Player of the Year; Khadija Shaw wins women’s award

Foden beat competition from City’s Erling Haaland, who won the award last year, and Rodri, plus Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 07:54 IST , Mexico City - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Phil Foden poses after winning the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award.
Phil Foden poses after winning the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Phil Foden poses after winning the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester City’s England midfielder Phil Foden won the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year award on Tuesday after helping his club win a record fourth successive Premier League title.

The 24-year-old scored 27 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions last season as Pep Guardiola’s City also lifted the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup and was the FA Cup runner-up.

“Winning this award is something very special and I am very proud and grateful for it,” said Foden.

“To be recognised in this way by your peers means everything and I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. I would also like to give a special thanks to Pep, the City coaches and all my teammates for helping me to get better every day,” he said.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Cooper pleased with Leicester’s ‘positive start’ on top flight return

Foden beat competition from City’s Erling Haaland, who won the award last year, and Rodri, plus Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

“I’d also like to congratulate (teammates) Kyle (Walker), Rodrigo and Erling on being voted into the PFA Team of the Year, it’s great to see their amazing quality recognised in this way,” he added.

Chelsea winger Palmer, 22, was named Young Player of the Year after scoring 22 goals in 34 Premier League appearances in his first season with the London club after leaving City.

City’s Khadija Shaw was named Women’s Player of the Year, with Grace Clinton picking up the Young Player of the Year after excelling on loan at Tottenham Hotspur from Manchester United.

Related stories

Related Topics

Phil Foden /

Khadija Shaw /

Women's Super League /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Professional Footballers' Association

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City’s Phil Foden named PFA Men’s Player of the Year; Khadija Shaw wins women’s award
    Reuters
  2. Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lausanne Diamond League: Duplantis, Tebogo headline first post-Paris Olympics meet
    AFP
  4. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Puneri Paltan ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. EBFC v SLFC, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Head-to-head record of East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Manchester City’s Phil Foden named PFA Men’s Player of the Year; Khadija Shaw wins women’s award
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Cooper pleased with Leicester’s ‘positive start’ on top flight return
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Brighton signs Georginio Rutter from Leeds in club-record deal
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Veteran Vardy earns Leicester City a point against wasteful Spurs
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Leicester signs midfielder Oliver Skipp from Tottenham
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City’s Phil Foden named PFA Men’s Player of the Year; Khadija Shaw wins women’s award
    Reuters
  2. Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lausanne Diamond League: Duplantis, Tebogo headline first post-Paris Olympics meet
    AFP
  4. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Puneri Paltan ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. EBFC v SLFC, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Head-to-head record of East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment