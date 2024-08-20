Premier League: Cooper pleased with Leicester’s ‘positive start’ on top flight return

Manager Steve Cooper said Leicester City’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Monday was a promising start to its Premier League return after a year away but reminded his players that only wins will satisfy the club’s fan base.
Tottenham dominated the first half and took the lead through Pedro Porro in the 29th minute before Leicester, Premier League champion in the 2015/16 season, equalised through 37-year-old Jamie Vardy’s header in the 57th minute.
Leicester was relegated to the Championship last season, bringing an end to its nine-year run in the English top flight.
“There’s a lot going on behind the team which will help and all of those things going on, there were bound to be some nerves and anxiety,” Cooper said after the game.
“We had some really good moments against them in the second half. We became a really difficult opponent ... It was a fairly positive start, but we want to be winning games.”
“We’ve won many games over the years here and Leicester fans will be used to that, but we’ve got to recreate that. “This is a Premier League football club, but we’ve got to become a Premier League team again – that’s the aim.”
Leicester visits Fulham in its next Premier League match on Saturday.
