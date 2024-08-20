MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Veteran Vardy earns Leicester City a point against wasteful Spurs

Spurs’ evening went from bad to worse when midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was carried off on a stretcher after an eight-minute stoppage in the second half, following a nasty collision.

Published : Aug 20, 2024 09:07 IST , LEICESTER - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Leicester's Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.
Leicester’s Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal during the English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Leicester’s Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal during the English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: AP

Veteran striker Jamie Vardy earned newly-promoted Leicester City a 1-1 draw with a profligate Tottenham Hotspur in its Premier League season opener on Monday.

Spurs dominated the first half but Pedro Porro’s opener in the 29th minute was the only time it could make one of a host of good chances count.

Further clear-cut opportunities came and went after the break, with the visitors’ wastefulness proving costly when Leicester skipper Vardy headed an equaliser into the net with 57 minutes gone.

Brazilian Richarlison missed a golden opening to win it at the death and Spurs had to settle for one point in a match it really should have taken all three from.

“Disappointing night for us. First half excellent and controlled the game but wasteful in front of goal. Second half was the same,” Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou told Sky Sports. .

“We started off well and once Leicester scored, the crowd lifted and we lost our composure. It was an issue we had last year as well, we need to keep working hard and be a bit more ruthless in front of goal. At times we made poor decisions. It’s not our football or effort. To get results you need to be a lot more ruthless in the final third. If we don’t we won’t get the rewards our football deserves.” he said.

Spurs’ evening went from bad to worse when midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was carried off on a stretcher after an eight-minute stoppage in the second half, following a nasty collision.

The Uruguayan was given oxygen as he was surrounded by medical staff but was later reported to be recovering.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2024-25: Leicester signs midfielder Oliver Skipp from Tottenham

A poor end to last season saw Spurs miss out on a top-four finish in Australian Postecoglou’s first year in charge.

The north London club has invested in several new signings in the close season to challenge for the Champions League qualification places once again, with striker Dominic Solanke the biggest outlay.

The former Bournemouth forward, playing Premier League football again after a year back in the second tier, should have opened his Spurs account in the first half at the King Power Stadium.

Some wayward finishing from Solanke ensured Leicester was let off the hook early on before Porro arrived on the end of a James Maddison cross to guide home the opening goal.

The second half appeared to be a matter of how many Spurs would score, with Solanke again guilty of wasting gilt-edged opportunities.

Vardy, however, made no mistake when presented with his chance to snatch a point for Leicester and the 37-year-old collected the eighth Premier League opening-day goal of his career, a tally bettered only by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

“I see age as just a number. As long as I keep looking after myself and my legs keep feeling great, then I will carry on for as long as is physically possible,” Vardy said.

“I wouldn’t say I am doing anything differently playing-wise. Probably adapted a bit by dropping in but I think the main thing is I am looking after myself recovery-wise to the maximum,” he added. 

