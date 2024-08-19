Premier League 2024-25: Leicester signs midfielder Oliver Skipp from Tottenham

Leicester City has signed midfielder Oliver Skipp from Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year contract, the promoted Premier League club said on Monday.
Either club did not disclose financial details, but British media reported the deal was worth more than 20 million pounds ($26 million).
The 23-year-old Skipp made 106 appearances for Spurs. He has represented England at various youth levels.
“I’m really excited to sign... I’m sure that we’ve got a squad capable of challenging in every game,” Skipp said in a statement. “I’m really excited to see what this group can achieve.”
Leicester starts its Premier League campaign at home to Spurs later on Monday.
