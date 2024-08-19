MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Leicester signs midfielder Oliver Skipp from Tottenham

Financial details were not disclosed by either club, but British media reported the deal was worth in excess of 20 million pounds ($26 million).

Published : Aug 19, 2024 21:16 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur’s Oliver Skipp scores a goal in the penalty shootout during the football friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on May 22, 2024.
Tottenham Hotspur’s Oliver Skipp scores a goal in the penalty shootout during the football friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on May 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp scores a goal in the penalty shootout during the football friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on May 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Leicester City has signed midfielder Oliver Skipp from Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year contract, the promoted Premier League club said on Monday.

Either club did not disclose financial details, but British media reported the deal was worth more than 20 million pounds ($26 million).

ALSO READ: Mbappe strikes silver with Real Madrid, Haaland compared to Messi, Ronaldo: What happened in Europe this week (Aug. 11-18)?

The 23-year-old Skipp made 106 appearances for Spurs. He has represented England at various youth levels.

“I’m really excited to sign... I’m sure that we’ve got a squad capable of challenging in every game,” Skipp said in a statement. “I’m really excited to see what this group can achieve.”

Leicester starts its Premier League campaign at home to Spurs later on Monday.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

