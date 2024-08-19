Mbappe strikes silver with Real Madrid, Haaland compared to Messi, Ronaldo: What happened in Europe this week (Aug. 11-18)?

The European football season is just beginning and there is already plenty happening among the big clubs, be it winning the early silverware or Defending Premier League champion Manchester City scoring goals at ease.

At the end of this week, from August 11 to 18, here are the top stories about the headline-makers across top divisions of Europe.

Mbappe wins a UEFA trophy on his Real Madrid debut

Kylian Mbappe marked Real Madrid debut with a clinical goal as the European champion outclassed Atalanta 2-0 to win the UEFA Super Cup on August 14.

Mbappe, who joined Real in June from Paris St Germain, could have opened the scoring in the 15th minute but his first-time attempt was blocked by the Atalanta defence.

Real broke the deadlock when Valverde converted a precise pass from Vinicius. It could have doubled its lead through Vinicius following a fine counter-attack and Jude Bellingham wasted two good chances before he set up Mbappe for Real’s second, cutting the ball back for the Frenchman to provide a neat finish.

The 25-year-old, who won seven Ligue 1 titles with PSG and Monaco but had never previously won a European club competition, was substituted seven minutes from time.

Haaland draws comparisons with Messi and Ronaldo

Erling Haaland scored his 91st goal in his 100th appearance for Manchester City on Sunday as the champion kicked off its Premier League title defence with a lively 2-0 away win over Chelsea.

The big Norwegian, fed by Bernardo Silva, forced his way between Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana and finished neatly past Robert Sanchez in the 18th minute.

City, seeking a fifth title in a row, was more composed and comfortable on the ball than Chelsea and looked in control. And its manager Pep Guardiola could not stop praising their star striker at the post-match press conference.

“He has the numbers for (Lionel) Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who controlled the last decade, 15 years, absolutely everything,” Guardiola said. “In terms of numbers, it is that level. So, I don’t know how he does it, but in 100 games scoring 91 goals is something in Premier League, in this country, is unbelievable.

Haaland had earlier won the FA Community Shield with a 7-6 win on sudden death, with the Norwegian converting a penalty in the shootout.

Genoa’s stoppage-time goal from the spot holds Inter to a draw

Marcus Thuram’s double was not enough to let Inter Milan kick off its title defence with a win as a late penalty helped Genoa draw 2-2 in their Serie A opener on Saturday.

Thuram had been a revelation in his first season in Italy with 15 goals and 14 assists across all competitions and he netted once in each half in Genoa to give Inter the lead after Alessandro Vogliacco’s surprise opener.

Genoa’s Alessandro Vogliacco celebrates scoring his first senior goal, against Inter Milan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

However, Genoa was awarded a penalty deep in stoppage time and Junior Messias scored from the rebound after Yann Sommer saved his spot kick.

Both of Genoa’s goals came in dramatic fashion, with the first, by Vogliacco, being his first in over 140 senior matches, and the second, being a handball off Yann Aurel Bisseck in the last moments of the second half, gifting a point to the host side.

Bayer Leverkusen is still ‘Neverlusen’ in Germany?

Bayer Leverkusen is taking its knack for late goals into the new season.

Patrik Schick equalized in the 88th minute to secure a 2-2 draw and Leverkusen went on to defeat Stuttgart 4-3 on penalties in the German Supercup on Saturday.

Though it’s considered the least important title of the season, both teams played as if it were the last.

We like to win trophies in 2024. 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/u3QH1OqnGK — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) August 17, 2024

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso sent on Schick, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong to boost his team’s attacking threat for the final 15 minutes. As so often last season, his move paid off when Schick leveled the score in the 88th.

In the shootout, Leverkusen keeper Lukáš Hrádecký saved Frans Krätzig’s effort before Silas missed the decisive spot kick for Stuttgart.

It was the first German supercup game without Bayern Munich since 2011.

Smooth sailing for PSG without Mbappe

French champion Paris St Germain (PSG) got its Ligue 1 season off to an excellent start, winning 4-1 at Le Havre on August 16, capitalising on a late collapse by the host side.

PSG opened the scoring after three minutes when Goncalo Ramos found Lee Kang-in inside the box and he sent a left-foot shot into the net.

Paris St Germain’s captain Marquinhos celebrates after winning their Ligue 1 opener against Le Havre. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The visitors’ joy was short-lived, however, as Ramos was hurt in a challenge and the Portuguese international had to be replaced by Randal Kolo Muani.

The host shocked PSG after the break as Gautier Lloris equalised three minutes in, before Josue Casimir’s goal was disallowed following a VAR decision for handball in the build-up.

Five minutes before the end of the game, however, the Le Havre defence went missing. Ousmane Dembele headed home five minutes from time, Bradley Barcola added a third, and Kolo Muani completed the rout from the penalty spot.

