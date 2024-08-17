MagazineBuy Print

Ligue 1 2024-25: PSG striker Goncalo Ramos needs ankle surgery, out for three months

Ramos was signed by the French champions for 90 million euros (99 million USD) last summer and limped out of Friday’s game after 20 minutes.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 20:10 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE - PSG’s Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the French League One match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Sunday, April 21, 2024.
FILE - PSG’s Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the French League One match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Sunday, April 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - PSG’s Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the French League One match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Sunday, April 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Paris Saint-Germain’s Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos needs ankle surgery and will be sidelined for three months, the French club said a day after their Ligue 1 opening day 4-1 win at Le Havre.

Ramos was signed by the French champions for 90 million euros (99 million USD) last summer and limped out of Friday’s game after 20 minutes.

ALSO READ: Serie A 2024-25: Napoli need to completely rebuild ‘from the ground up’, warns Conte

“He has a serious ankle ligament injury that will need surgery in the coming days,” the club said of the 23-year-old former Benfica star.

Lee Kang-in gave PSG the lead Friday before Ramos limped off, and Le Havre equalised before late goals from a deep well of striking talent in Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, and Randal Kolo Muani gave the Parisians three points.

