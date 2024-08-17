Ligue 1 2024-25: PSG striker Goncalo Ramos needs ankle surgery, out for three months

Paris Saint-Germain’s Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos needs ankle surgery and will be sidelined for three months, the French club said a day after their Ligue 1 opening day 4-1 win at Le Havre.

Ramos was signed by the French champions for 90 million euros (99 million USD) last summer and limped out of Friday’s game after 20 minutes.

“He has a serious ankle ligament injury that will need surgery in the coming days,” the club said of the 23-year-old former Benfica star.

Lee Kang-in gave PSG the lead Friday before Ramos limped off, and Le Havre equalised before late goals from a deep well of striking talent in Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, and Randal Kolo Muani gave the Parisians three points.