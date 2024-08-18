MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

German Cup: Player-turned-coach Sahin debuts with a 4-1 Dortmund win

New signings Pascal Gross, Waldemar Anton, Yan Couto and Maximilian Beier also made their debuts, ushering in a fresh start for a club that reached the Champions League final but disappointed domestically last season.

Published : Aug 18, 2024 08:22 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

AP
Borussia Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin reacts during the match.
Borussia Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin reacts during the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Borussia Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin reacts during the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Nuri Sahin enjoyed a comfortable debut as Borussia Dortmund coach with a 4-1 win over fourth-tier team Phönix Lübeck in the first round of the German Cup on Saturday.

New signings Pascal Gross, Waldemar Anton, Yan Couto and Maximilian Beier also made their debuts, ushering in a fresh start for a club that reached the Champions League final but disappointed domestically last season.

Sahin, a former Dortmund player, was coach Edin Terzić’s assistant last season. He was promoted to the top position after Terzić stepped down citing the need for a “new era” at the club.

It started well with Gross delivering a corner for Anton to score in the third minute. Emre Can added a penalty in the 31st and Gross set up Julian Brandt for 3-0 before the break.

American defender Obinna Iloka pulled one back but Couto set up Julien Duranville for Dortmund’s fourth in the 62nd.

Bundesliga teams Union Berlin, Freiburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Leipzig — and last season’s finalist Kaiserslautern — all overcame lower-league opposition to progress. Promoted Holstein Kiel also won.

Bayern Munich eased into the second round with a 4-0 win at second division side Ulm on Friday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Borussia Dortmund /

Nuri Sahin /

German Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. German Cup: Player-turned-coach Sahin debuts with a 4-1 Dortmund win
    AP
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Inter starts title defense with draw against Genoa
    AP
  3. WI vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: South Africa defeats West Indies by 40 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat India Arrival Highlights: Vinesh honoured with gold medal in native village; gives moving speech in midnight festivities
    Team Sportstar
  5. Watch: Viral Aussie breakdancer Raygun opens up on ‘devastating hate’ after Paris Olympics showing
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. German Cup: Player-turned-coach Sahin debuts with a 4-1 Dortmund win
    AP
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Inter starts title defense with draw against Genoa
    AP
  3. Greenwood scores twice on debut as Marseille makes winning start
    AFP
  4. Serie A 2024-24: AC Milan signs midfielder Youssouf Fofana from Monaco
    Reuters
  5. Ligue 1 2024-25: PSG striker Goncalo Ramos needs ankle surgery, out for three months
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. German Cup: Player-turned-coach Sahin debuts with a 4-1 Dortmund win
    AP
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Inter starts title defense with draw against Genoa
    AP
  3. WI vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: South Africa defeats West Indies by 40 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat India Arrival Highlights: Vinesh honoured with gold medal in native village; gives moving speech in midnight festivities
    Team Sportstar
  5. Watch: Viral Aussie breakdancer Raygun opens up on ‘devastating hate’ after Paris Olympics showing
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment